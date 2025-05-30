CFO Judy Hong said the company is committed to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in the “near-term,” without specifying a timeline.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) fell 12% in pre-market trading on Friday after the cannabis company reported wider-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) loss.

The company’s fourth quarter revenue fell 11% year-on-year (YoY) to C$65.03 million ($47.16 million), below an analyst estimate of C$70.87 million, according to Finchat data.

The company attributed the drop to a decline in net revenue from its international markets cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

In Canada, cannabis net revenue was C$40 million in the quarter, marking an increase of 4% YoY. However, across international markets, the revenue declined 35% YoY to C$8 million, owing to a decline in medical cannabis sales in Poland and Australia, the company said.

Storz and Bickel, meanwhile, delivered net revenue of C$17 million in the quarter, a decrease of 23% YoY, owing to softer consumer demand for its devices. Storz and Bickel designs vaporizers for combustion-free vaporization and inhalation of dry herbs.

The company’s gross margin fell by 500 basis points to 16% in the quarter, and it reported an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of C$9 million. Analysts had only expected a loss of C$3.13 million.

The company’s total debt, however, decreased to C$304 million as of March 31, compared to C$597 million on the corresponding date of 2024.

The company said on Friday that it plans to continue to focus on accelerating growth in global medical cannabis, improving commercial execution, and profitability in Canada’s adult-use cannabis market. The company also said that cost actions are underway and it expects annualized savings of at least C$20 million over the next 12 to 18 months.

CFO Judy Hong also said that the company is committed to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in the “near-term,” without specifying a timeline.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Canopy Growth stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

CGC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:15 a.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



A Stocktwits user termed the Q4 earnings reports “a pretty big let down.”

CGC stock is down by about 41% this year and by about 80% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

(Exchange Rate: I Canadian Dollar= 0.73 US Dollar)<