Candel Therapeutics Stock Headed For 20% Weekly Gains: Retail Over The Moon With BofA's 'Buy' Call

The analyst noted that CAN-2409's early data in prostate cancer suggests the potential for a meaningful breakthrough, given the lack of significant advancements in available treatments.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Headed For 20% Weekly Gains: Retail Over The Moon With BofA's 'Buy' Call
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) surged over 9% on Friday morning, reaching their highest level in nearly a month and setting the stage for their best weekly gain (+20%) since Dec. 20.

BofA Securities initiated coverage of Candel with a 'Buy' rating and a $15 price target, according to The Fly, implying an upside of about 92% from the previous close. 

The brokerage highlighted promising early data for Candel's two lead drug candidates — CAN-2409 and CAN-3110 — as key drivers of its bullish outlook.

The analyst noted that CAN-2409's early data in prostate cancer suggests the potential for a meaningful breakthrough, given the lack of significant advancements in available treatments. 

BofA added that CAN-3110 has shown early indications of nearly doubling overall survival in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma.

Last month, Candel provided a broad update on what to expect this year and beyond:

  • Q1 2025: Updated overall survival data from Phase 2a clinical trials of CAN-2409 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Q4 2025: Phase 1b overall survival data for CAN-3110 in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma.
  • Q4 2026: Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for CAN-2409 in prostate cancer.
  • Upcoming scientific conferences: Presentation of Phase 3 data for CAN-2409 in prostate cancer.

Candel also disclosed that its cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, which the company expects to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2027.

CADL sentiment and message volume Feb 7.png CADL sentiment and message volume Feb 7 as of 11 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits sentiment on Candel flipped to ‘bullish’ (71/100) on Friday from a ‘bearish’ (42/100) reading last week, amid a spike in message volume. 

Retail traders cheered BofA's bullish rating, with one urging investors to stay long on the stock.

Adding to the optimism, a retail investor flagged a 13G filing from Fidelity Investments on Friday, revealing that it now owns a 9.3% stake in Candel.

Notably, according to Koyfin data, short interest in Candel stock dropped from 14.1% at the beginning of January to 6.9% by the end of the month.

Candel shares have skyrocketed 560% over the past 12 months — and with bullish sentiment building, some traders believe the rally is far from over.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson’s $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares ‘Highly Opportunistic:’ Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson’s $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares ‘Highly Opportunistic:’ Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Mohawk Industries Tops Q4 Profit Estimates, Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

Mohawk Industries Tops Q4 Profit Estimates, Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

ArcelorMittal Stock Holds Firm As Deutsche Bank Hikes Price Target Post Q4 Earnings: Retail Bearish

ArcelorMittal Stock Holds Firm As Deutsche Bank Hikes Price Target Post Q4 Earnings: Retail Bearish

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down Over 20% In 2025: Retail Traders Predict Where It Could End The Year

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down Over 20% In 2025: Retail Traders Predict Where It Could End The Year

Strategy Rebounds As BlackRock Boosts Stake, Keefe Bruyette Initiates ‘Outperform’ Rating But Retail Isn’t Impressed

Strategy Rebounds As BlackRock Boosts Stake, Keefe Bruyette Initiates ‘Outperform’ Rating But Retail Isn’t Impressed

Recent Stories

'India stands for rights of Palestinian people': Shashi Tharoor denounces Trump's idea to "take over" Gaza dmn

'India stands for rights of Palestinian people': Shashi Tharoor denounces Trump's idea to "take over" Gaza

INHUMANE! Puppies and mother allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kerala's Kannur, netizens call for justice dmn

INHUMANE! Puppies and mother allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kerala's Kannur, netizens call for justice

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson’s $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares ‘Highly Opportunistic:’ Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Elliott Investment Calls Emerson’s $265 Apiece Offer For Aspen Tech Shares ‘Highly Opportunistic:’ Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Mohawk Industries Tops Q4 Profit Estimates, Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

Mohawk Industries Tops Q4 Profit Estimates, Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

ArcelorMittal Stock Holds Firm As Deutsche Bank Hikes Price Target Post Q4 Earnings: Retail Bearish

ArcelorMittal Stock Holds Firm As Deutsche Bank Hikes Price Target Post Q4 Earnings: Retail Bearish

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon