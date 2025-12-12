Leonard, Aster's founder and chief executive, had previously teased the collaboration earlier this month.

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has been extending the reach of its USD1 stablecoin, with Aster Trade (ASTER) the latest entrant to its growing roster of partnerships.

The collaboration will bring WLFI’s stablecoin USD1 trading pairs to Aster Exchange, advancing the firm’s plan to position USD1 as a widely used on-chain dollar.

Aster confirmed the partnership on Thursday, noting that listings will include pairs such as RAVE/USD1, with additional markets—including BTC/USD1—planned for rollout. The integration aims to deepen stablecoin liquidity and bring USD1 into more active trading venues.

RAVE Hits Record High

RAVE’s price surged nearly 20% in the last 24 hours to $0.28, marking an all-time high for the token. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

ASTER’s price rose 2.6% in the last 24 hours to $0.96, still 60% below its all-time high of $2.41 seen in September, earlier this year. Retail sentiment around the token on Stocktwits trended in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day.

Leonard, Aster's founder and chief executive, had previously teased the collaboration earlier this month. He mentioned meeting with World Liberty Financial representatives in Dubai to discuss strategies for expanding USD1 adoption across digital asset markets.

WLFI Builds Out Network For USD1

The Aster partnership adds to a rapid series of agreements WLFI has established throughout 2025 to scale USD1 activity across trading venues and tokenization platforms.

WLFI earlier acquired $6 million in Vaulta’s A tokens, integrating USD1 into Vaulta’s Web3 banking tools to support DeFi liquidity and real-world asset flows. In July, it launched a multichain initiative with Plume Network to drive USD1 usage in tokenized RWA markets.

The company partnered with FalconX in November to enable USD1 trading, derivatives collateral usage, and custody for institutional clients leveraging FalconX’s liquidity pools.

WLFI’s integration with Chainlink in May adopted Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol to support secure USD1 transfers across different blockchains for payments and DeFi settlement.

The expansion has continued into December. Alongside Aster, Binance added new USD1 pairs, including BNB/USD1, ETH/USD1, and SOL/USD1, while also enabling BUSD collateral conversions.

