U.S. patients with a prescription can purchase Eliquis through Eliquis 360 support starting September 8 at a discounted rate of over 40% less than the current list price, the companies said. The move is aimed at reaching the drug to uninsured, underinsured, or self-pay patients and will provide direct shipping to patients across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BMY trended in the ‘neutral’ territory, coupled with ‘normal’ message volume. According to Stocktwits data, the message count around BMY has increased by 60% over the past 24 hours.

BMY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:48 a.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Eliquis is a prescription medicine used to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in people with atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat, not caused by a heart valve problem. It is also used to treat blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs, and reduce the risk of them occurring again after receiving treatment for blood clots.

More than 15 million Americans have been prescribed Eliquis since its launch, the companies said. It is developed and commercialized by the alliance of the two companies.

Retail sentiment around Pfizer, however, fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, coupled with ‘normal’ message volume.

PFE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to data from Bristol Myers, Eliquis generated revenue of $13.33 billion in 2024, representing a 9% year-over-year growth.

While BMY stock is down by over 15% this year, PFE is down by about 7%.

