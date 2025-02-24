Booking Holdings Gets Massive PT Hikes After Smashing Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

BMO Capital raised its price target to $5,900 from $5,155.

Booking Holdings Gets Massive PT Hikes After Smashing Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) were in the spotlight on Friday as the online travel company was showered with a number of price target hikes following its better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

BMO Capital analyst Naved Khan raised the price target to $5,900 from $5,155 after its Q4 release, The Fly reported, citing the firm’s “positive” view of the company’s performance on its Q4 gross bookings and room nights growth.

TD Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman raised the price target to $6,500 from $6,300 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Kopelman highlighted the quarter's share gains and its $28 billion stock buyback authorization the company announced.

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI bumped up the price target by $200 with analyst Mark Mahaney keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating based on what he termed as "very strong Beat & Bracket Q4 results."

UBS analyst Stephen Ju raised the price target to $5,960 from $5,560 with a ‘Buy’ rating, stating the company continues to grow faster and likely at the expense of its competitors.

The analyst cited the 13% year-over year growth in its room nights, and its guidance. UBS sees room for more upward revisions to estimates through 2025 driven by factors that are within its management’s control such as Connected Trip, and the Genius Loyalty program.

Booking Holdings said it repurchased $1.1 billion of stock under its authorized stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2024, with its total remaining stock repurchase authorization standing at $7.7 billion as of December 31, 2024.

In January, the company authorized a program to repurchase up to an additional $20 billion of its common stock.

For Q4, Booking’s revenue grew 14% to $5.47 billion, surpassing expectations of $5.18 billion. Earnings per share came in at $41.55, beating estimates of $36.08, according to Stocktwits data.

“We had a period of high inflation very recently, yet people continued to travel an awful lot,” Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings reportedly said. “Now perhaps, people are getting used to that price level, and it’s no longer a sticker shock.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a week ago. Message volume jumped to 'extremely high' from 'normal.'

Screenshot 2025-02-24 at 10.27.19 AM.png

One commenter on Stocktwits thought the company’s price was too high for ordinary investors, suggesting a forward split may make it more accessible.

Booking Holdings travel brands include Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.

Booking Holdings stock is up 0.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UK's Cineworld Reportedly Eyes IPO Or Merger With AMC Or Cinemark: Retail Isn't Biting Yet

UK's Cineworld Reportedly Eyes IPO Or Merger With AMC Or Cinemark: Retail Isn't Biting Yet

Benchmark Raises Rigetti Computing Price Target On ‘Increased Confidence’ In Tech Roadmap, But Retail Remains On The Sidelines

Benchmark Raises Rigetti Computing Price Target On ‘Increased Confidence’ In Tech Roadmap, But Retail Remains On The Sidelines

Trump Media Proposes To Reincorporate In Florida, Joining Corporate Exodus Out Of Delaware: Retail Stays Downbeat

Trump Media Proposes To Reincorporate In Florida, Joining Corporate Exodus Out Of Delaware: Retail Stays Downbeat

Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Oil Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Lower Oil Prices To Dent Bottom Line, Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Allogene Short Interest Reportedly Near 5-Year Lows Amid Growing Retail Optimism: Analyst Sees CAR-T Therapy Promise

Allogene Short Interest Reportedly Near 5-Year Lows Amid Growing Retail Optimism: Analyst Sees CAR-T Therapy Promise

Recent Stories

Bangladesh, Pakistan to boost ties with increased engagements and trade initiatives dmn

Bangladesh, Pakistan to boost ties with increased engagements and trade initiatives

Qatar Gold Rate on February 24 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 24: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Narendra Modi at MP Global Investors Summit shk

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Modi at MP Global Investors Summit

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web ddr

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon