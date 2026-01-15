TenX is a recently-listed blockchain infrastructure company, while Bonk aims to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem.

Bonk stated that as part of its partnership with TenX, the latter has acquired nearly 219.7 billion BONK digital assets as of Jan. 5, 2026.

The acquisition was made through the open market and over-the-counter purchases.

Bonk is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company that focuses on the acquisition of revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space.

Bonk Inc. (BNKK) shares soared more than 78% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a strategic partnership with TenX Protocols Inc.

According to the company’s announcement, TenX has marked its entry into the BONK Contributors ecosystem with a capital deployment of $2.5 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bonk was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Bonk, TenX Partnership

The acquisition was made through the open market and over-the-counter purchases of the tokens at an average price of $0.00001138 per unit.

“The arrival of TenX as a major holder and partner is a watershed moment. When another public company-fresh off a $29.9 million CAD financing-allocates significant capital to acquire ~220 billion BONK, it confirms what we have said all along: this asset is moving from the fringe to the balance sheets of regulated entities,” said Bonk CEO Jarrett Boon.

What Does Bonk Do?

Bonk is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company that focuses on the acquisition of revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The company does this through its subsidiary, BONK Holdings LLC.

Bonk also operates a beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

What Does TenX Do?

TenX is a Toronto, Canada-based company that is building and operating staking solutions for blockchain networks. Its strategy includes earning cash flow from its digital asset holdings.

TenX also provides advisory services across high-throughput blockchain networks.

“BONK has grown into a deeply embedded ecosystem with real on-chain activity and a strong community, and that evolution aligns closely with our thesis of actively participating in networks we believe in,” said TenX co-founder Mat Cybula.

How Stocktwits Users Reacted

One user on Stocktwits called the TenX investment a powerful third-party validation of Bonk’s treasury strategy.

Another user thinks that short sellers are “trying really hard” to keep the Bonk partnership under wraps.

BNKK stock is up 47% year-to-date and 299% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<