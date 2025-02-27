Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ compared to ‘bullish’ a week ago

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Dives To One-Year Low After Q4 Revenue Fall: Retail Sentiment Turns Gloomy
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) plummeted nearly 17% on Wednesday to a one-year low after the fast casual dining chain posted worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and gave disappointing guidance for 2025, dampening retail sentiment.

For the latest quarter, its earnings per share came in at $0.38, slightly above the Wall Street estimate of $0.37. But revenue was down nearly 9.3% to $972.02 million from the year-ago quarter, and missing Wall Street estimates of $1.09 billion.

The decrease in total revenue from continuing operations was due to the 53rd week included in 2023 and the net impact of restaurant closures and openings, the company said.

Its combined U.S. same-store Q4 sales fell 1.1% compared to last year. Its Q4 restaurant-level operating margin decreased due to lower revenues, higher labor, operating and commodity costs, and higher insurance and legal expenses, among other factors.

Bloomin’ Brands’ portfolio includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

“In my first six months, I have become even more confident that we have iconic brands with a strong right to succeed in on-trend, large scale categories,” said Mike Spanos, CEO. “I am also aware that our current results are not what we expect and are not representative of our potential. We are making changes to address our near-term execution as well as drive sustainable sales and profit growth. Our guidance for the first quarter and full year is reflective of where we are and our go-forward short term performance.”

For 2025, it expects U.S. comparable restaurant sales to decline by 2.0% or remain flat. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected between $1.20 and $1.40. That is below the consensus estimate of $1.77 .

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ compared to ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volume jumped to ‘ extremely high’ territory from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-27 at 1.14.03 PM.png BLMN sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 27

One bearish comment advised to “stay away” calling the price movement “catching a falling knife.”

The company has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on March 26, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2025.

It also repurchased 10.1 million shares for a total of $265.7 million during 2024 with $96.8 million of share repurchase authorization remaining under the 2024 share repurchase program.

Bloomin’ Brands stock is down 19% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

Novavax Retail Traders Stay Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Print Even As RFK Jr's HHS Leadership Causes Ripples

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

B. Riley Retail Traders Eye Short Covering As Next Key Catalyst After Nasdaq Compliance Win

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Lucid CEO Exit ‘More Consequential’ Than Market Thinks, Says Analyst With Downgrade: Retail Bullishness Unshaken

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Honest Company Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Snowflake Stock Skyrockets After-Hours On Q4 Beat: Retail Buzz Surges As Company Expands Microsoft, OpenAI Ties

Recent Stories

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH) ddr

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools anr

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1 iwh

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on RBA

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon