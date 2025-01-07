BJ’s Restaurants Stock Slips On Analyst Downgrade: Retail’s On The Sidelines

For its most recent quarterly earnings, it posted a loss per share of $0.13, missing estimates.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants ($BJRI) were down 1.09% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, retail chatter on Stocktwits lagged behind the stock price movement.

Oppenheimer downgraded BJ's Restaurants to ‘Perform’ from ‘Outperform,’ The Fly.com reported. According to the brokerage, while the company’s underlying fundamentals appeared solid, its thesis is based on a scenario of restaurant margins outpacing forecasts and enabling robust earnings upside, the report said, adding the firm’s model is now in line with consensus, lacked an argument for “multiple expansion.”

BJ's, due to report earnings in February, is expected to post $0.34 in earnings per share on revenue of $336.13 million, according to Stocktwits data.

For its most recent quarterly earnings, it posted a loss per share of $0.13, missing estimates of $0.02 quoted by Wall Street analysts.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was muted following the analyst action.

BJ’s, which owns and operates over 215 casual dining restaurants in 31 states, recently added to its leadership Ronald M. Shaich, founder and former CEO of Panera Bread by partnering with Act III Holdings LLC, an evergreen investment vehicle formed by Shaich.

Last month, Piper Sandler raised the firm's price target to $36 from $35 with a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares following its quarterly results, The Fly.com reported. The analyst had cited 1.7% positive growth in its same-store sales of that were “modestly above consensus.”

BJ’s brands include BJ's Restaurant and Brewery, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Pizza and Grill or BJ's Grill.

BJ’s Restaurants’ stock is up 2.6% year-to-date.

