Schiff and Pompliano clashed on Fox Business over government support for crypto, debating whether Bitcoin can outperform gold over the next decade.

Peter Schiff accused Michael Saylor on Monday of destroying shareholder value by issuing stock and preferred shares to buy Bitcoin.

Anthony Pompliano countered that Bitcoin has delivered a 55%-60% annualized return over the past decade, far outpacing gold.

The debate reignited the long-running Bitcoin-versus-gold rivalry, with Schiff calling Bitcoin "digital nothing" and Pompliano defending its volatility as a strength.

The long-running Bitcoin (BTC) versus gold debate found a new battleground on Monday: Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR). Economist and long-term gold advocate Peter Schiff questioned the sustainability of Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation model amid rising funding costs during a Fox Business debate. Meanwhile, ProCap Financial founder Anthony Pompliano defended that Bitcoin’s volatility is what has driven the long-term gains. Speaking on "The Claman Countdown," they debated the merits of Bitcoin versus gold.

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MSTR’s stock was up by 0.59% during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Schiff Thinks Strategy’s Bitcoin Play Is Breaking Down

Schiff said the Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman, Michael Saylor, was "sacrificing his own shareholders by destroying value," selling stock at a discount to buy Bitcoin, and creating a negative Bitcoin yield.

He argued the model had stalled. Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, had once sold stock at a premium to fund Bitcoin purchases, then leaned on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC), which pays up to 11.5%, but those preferreds now trade at a discount, choking off cash.

Pompliano Counters: Bitcoin Still Crushes Gold Over The Long Run

Pompliano, however, pointed out that Bitcoin was "the best performing asset over long periods of time," citing a 10-year compounded growth rate of roughly 55% to 60%, compared with about 12% for gold. He pressed Schiff to bet on whether Bitcoin or gold would do better over the next decade. Schiff dodged, saying he was not sure Bitcoin would still exist in 10 years.

'Digital Nothing' Versus Digital Gold

Schiff dismissed Bitcoin as "digital nothing," leaning on his long-standing claim of the cryptocurrency being a “like a Ponzi.” Gold, he said, was a real precious metal and remained in a "major, major bull market" despite a pullback since the Iran-US war began.

Pompliano framed Bitcoin's swings as a feature rather than a flaw, arguing that the best-returning assets are all highly volatile and that long horizons reward that volatility with an asymmetry gold cannot match. He tied the preference to his age, saying his time horizon runs longer than Schiff's.

Bitcoin’s price continued to trade at the $66,000-level, up by 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Government, Politics And Stocks

The two also discussed the government’s involvement. Schiff said Washington now backs Bitcoin, pointing to President Donald Trump's family crypto ventures, while Pompliano noted the US has backed gold for decades and has frozen other nations' gold, something he said is harder to do with Bitcoin. Schiff shot back that the country's Bitcoin strategic reserve is built from seized coins.

The debate comes as Washington moves toward formal crypto rules. The CLARITY Act, a digital asset market-structure bill, cleared the Senate Banking Committee last month and was placed on the Senate calendar. However, a full floor vote is still pending.

On stocks, Pompliano said gold and Bitcoin have both outperformed equities over three- to 10-year stretches, while Schiff argued stocks now carry their richest valuations ever and that gold has beaten the S&P 500 since 2000.

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