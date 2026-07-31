Analysts broadly cited accelerating AWS growth, improving AI returns and stronger margins as reasons for raising price targets.

Barclays said AWS now sits "atop the AI hyperscaler pedestal," while Piper Sandler called it one of Amazon's "cleanest" quarters.

Several firms argued Amazon's increased AI spending is beginning to generate measurable financial returns.

Retail sentiment around AMZN stock on Stocktwits climbed to 'extremely bullish,' while message volume surged nearly 400% over the past 24 hours.

Amazon (AMZN) stock rallied in early morning trade on Friday, on track to hit an over one-month high, after its second quarter earnings exceeded market expectations, resulting in a slew of price hikes from Wall Street.

AMZN stock jumped as much as 11% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Most analysts pointed to accelerating Amazon Web Services (AWS) growth, improving returns from artificial intelligence investments, and stronger profitability, as per research notes cited by TheFly.

Piper Sandler stated that the firm had delivered one of its “cleanest” quarters ever, while Barclays stated that the company sat “atop the AI hyperscaler pedestal,” as per TheFly.

Wall Street Raises Price Targets After Strong Quarter

Barclays stated that Amazon's improving revenue growth, expanding margins, and higher returns on invested capital have elevated AWS above its cloud peers. The firm added that few large-cap stocks currently offer a more attractive risk-reward profile. The firm raised its price target on AMZN stock to $365 from $330, and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock.

The optimism was reflected in a broad round of price target increases. Goldman Sachs lifted its target to $375 from $335 with a ‘Buy’ rating on AMZN stock, while JPMorgan and Barclays each raised their targets to $365 from $330 with an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

Citi and TD Cowen increased their targets to $350, from $325 and $340, respectively. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, UBS, Baird, Piper Sandler, and KeyBanc also hiked price targets. Cantor Fitzgerald, however, trimmed its target to $320 from $330, but kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on AMZN stock.

AWS Growth, AI Investments Drive Optimism

JPMorgan said the company's AI investments are now "showing returns," noting management's confidence that continued spending will generate attractive financial outcomes. Bank of America echoed that view, stating that Amazon's competitive position in AI has strengthened significantly over the past year and should improve further as agentic AI adoption expands.

Although Amazon increased its expected 2026 capital expenditures to $220 billion from $200 billion, analysts largely viewed the higher spending as a positive signal. TD Cowen said management outlined a compelling return on investment for its AI infrastructure, while KeyBanc expects sustained AI demand and expanding cloud capacity to support future revenue growth and profitability.

Margin expansion also stood out during the quarter. Wells Fargo said AWS growth cleared an increasingly high bar while cloud margins significantly outperformed expectations. Citi highlighted "booming" AI demand alongside improving cloud profitability, and Pivotal Research described Amazon's cloud and advertising businesses as "blowout" performers.

Retail Traders Cheer Results But Debate Rally

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN stock rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone over the past day. Chatter surged to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels, with platform data showing a message volume increase of nearly 400% in the last 24 hours.

AMZN stock retail sentiment on July 31 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Amazon’s reported revenue of $201 billion, beating expectations of $196.5 billion, as per Koyfin data. Earnings per share (EPS) surged to $5.75, a substantial rise from $1.68 in the prior year, significantly ahead of Wall Street projections of $1.82.

Retail traders on the platform applauded Amazon for its strong quarterly beat driven by accelerated AWS growth and robust enterprise demand for AI. However, a debate ensued within the community over whether the jump in AMZN stock represented a genuine fundamental pivot or a temporary AI-led rally.

AMZN stock has gained around 2% this year and is about 15% below its record high of over $278 seen in May.

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