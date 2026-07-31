According to a CNBC report, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned that allowing inflation to remain persistently elevated would make it more costly to bring it back down.

Hammack said policymakers should begin raising interest rates now rather than wait for clearer signs that inflation is easing.

In a statement explaining her dissent, Hammack said she is “not confident” inflation will return to the Fed's 2% target on its own.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari argued that a series of modest rate hikes now would reduce the risk of needing more aggressive tightening later.

Federal Reserve officials who dissented with the central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady earlier this week publicly defended their stance on Friday, arguing that the central bank should begin raising rates now to prevent inflation from becoming more entrenched.

According to a CNBC report, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned that allowing inflation to remain persistently elevated would make it more costly to bring it back down.

Hammack Says ‘Now Is The Time’ To Act

Hammack said policymakers should begin raising interest rates now rather than wait for clearer signs that inflation is easing.

In a statement explaining her dissent, Hammack said she is “not confident” inflation will return to the Fed's 2% target on its own and argued that acting sooner would reduce the risk of needing more aggressive tightening later.

“In my view, now is the time for the [Federal Open Market Committee] to act to speed the return of PCE inflation to our 2 percent objective and deliver on our commitment to price stability for the American people,” she said.

Kashkari Says Small Hikes Now Are Better Than Waiting

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also defended his dissent, arguing that a series of modest rate hikes now would reduce the risk of needing more aggressive tightening later.

“In my view, a potential series of small policy moves would be better than waiting and eventually concluding that even bolder actions were necessary,” Kashkari said.

Kashkari joined Hammack and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan in dissenting against the Fed's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5%-3.75% earlier this week.

Former Fed Governor Stephen Miran was the sole dissenter in four of the five FOMC meetings this year so far, while Governor Christopher Waller was the second dissenter in the January meeting. The June FOMC meeting had a unanimous vote to keep rates unchanged.

“Economic theory argues that monetary policy is the right tool to address demand-driven inflation but faces greater trade-offs when dealing with supply shocks,” he said.

Kevin Warsh Says Fed 'Will Not Waver' On Inflation

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said on Wednesday that the decision to leave rates unchanged should not be interpreted as a retreat in the Fed's fight against inflation. He added that the central bank remains committed to returning inflation to its 2% target and argued that holding rates steady reflected a broader assessment of financial conditions rather than complacency.

“There is no soft inflation target, there is no soft implicit target —not on this Committee’s watch. There is only a target, and it is 2 percent,” he said, while adding that this Fed “will not waver.”

Data from the CME FedWatch tool shows that there are 65% odds in favor of a 25 basis point rate hike for the first time in September, 55.7% in October, and 42.1% in December this year.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained 0.17%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was up 0.8%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.32%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.27%, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) declined 0.21%.

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