Analysts at Benchmark downgraded Roblox to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’ with a $33 price target, implying a downside of about 32% from Thursday’s closing price.

Benchmark argued that what began as slowing new-user acquisition in the first quarter has now spread to monetization.

The firm said that this signals broader deterioration across aspects such as user acquisition, engagement quality, monetization, cash flow and overall business visibility.

Deutsche Bank cautioned that Roblox's disappointing Q3 outlook has materially reduced near-term visibility.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) shares were down more than 21% in Friday’s pre-market trade, headed for the lowest levels in about 21 months, following the company’s mixed second quarter results and a lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the third quarter.

According to TheFly, analysts at Benchmark downgraded Roblox to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’ with a $33 price target, implying a downside of about 32% from Thursday’s closing price.

RBLX Platform May Be Entering ‘Lifecycle Decline,’ Analyst Warns

Benchmark said Roblox's weaker-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) guidance and decision to withdraw full-year guidance suggest the platform may be entering a “lifecycle decline.”

The firm argued that what began as slowing new-user acquisition in the first quarter (Q1) has now spread to monetization.

Benchmark said that this signals broader deterioration across aspects such as user acquisition, engagement quality, monetization, cash flow and overall business visibility.

Wall Street Sees A Longer, Riskier Platform Transition

Beyond Benchmark's bearish call, other analysts also turned more cautious, pointing to a lengthier and less predictable turnaround.

BTIG downgraded Roblox to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’, with a price target of $30, implying a downside potential of about 38% from Thursday’s closing price. The firm said that recent algorithm changes have created second-order monetization effects, but warned that further feed adjustments could weigh on engagement and delay monetization improvements.

BTIG also cut its FY27 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast for Roblox by about 36% to reflect higher investment in infrastructure, technology services, and developer tools.

Deutsche Bank also downgraded Roblox to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a $38 price target, down from $56. The firm said that Roblox's disappointing Q3 outlook materially reduced near-term visibility.

Deutsche Bank said the latest results reinforce that the company's platform transition will take time to translate into stronger financial performance, while rising execution risks and a more competitive environment further cloud the recovery story.

RBLX Says Platform Changes Are Hurting Near-Term Monetization

Roblox attributed the Q2 bookings miss to weaker monetization, particularly among younger users in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said engagement shifted away from high-monetizing viral games toward newer and evergreen titles with lower hourly monetization, a trend that was amplified by changes to its "Recommended for You" algorithm.

Management said the discovery algorithm was intentionally redesigned to prioritize long-term player retention over near-term monetization, arguing that users who stay on the platform longer ultimately generate greater lifetime value.

While Roblox acknowledged the near-term impact was larger than expected, it said internal testing indicates stronger retention should eventually offset lower monetization per hour.

Roblox reported a loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion in Q2, while Wall Street expected a loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

The company forecast revenue of $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion in Q3, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

What Stocktwits Users Think Of RBLX Stock

Retail sentiment around Roblox trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

RBLX stock is down 40% year-to-date and 61% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is up 17% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (VO) is up 13%.

The Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (VUG) is up 11% during this period, while the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF (VXF) is up 19%.

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