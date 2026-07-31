Circle's NYDFS trust charter complements its earlier OCC approval, creating a two-tier structure where Circle New York Trust issues USDC while Circle National Trust safeguards the reserves backing the stablecoin.

Circle secured a limited-purpose trust charter from the New York Department of Financial Services, a regulatory milestone for the USDC issuer.

CEO Jeremy Allaire said obtaining a New York trust charter has been a longstanding objective for the company.

The new charter allows Circle to issue USDC through a NYDFS-regulated trust company while custodying reserves through its federally chartered trust bank.

Shares of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) fell in early-morning trade on Friday despite the USDC (USDC) stablecoin issuer announcing that it had secured a limited-purpose trust charter from the New York Department of Financial Services.

“Earning a New York trust charter has been a longstanding objective for Circle, given the regulatory clarity that comes with it,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle. He added that it’s also a boon given that Circle’s global headquarters are also located in New York.

CRCL stock fell as much as 1.6% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The dip also came alongside weakness in the cryptocurrency market and Bitcoin (BTC). BTC’s price fell 1.8% in the last 24 hours to under $64,000.

CRCL’s USDC partner, Coinbase (COIN), also reported second-quarter (Q2) earnings that missed Wall Street’s expectations, resulting in a slew of price target cuts. However, the company did report that the average USDC Held in Coinbase Products reached an all-time high of $20 billion in Q2. COIN’s stock fell as much as 6.5% in pre-market trade.

Circle Secures Long-Sought New York Trust Charter

The NYDFS charter allows Circle to operate a New York-regulated trust company responsible for issuing USDC. The approval makes the company a state-regulated entity in its headquarters jurisdiction, simplifying governance, reporting, and regulatory oversight.

The move complements Circle’s National Trust win earlier this year, the federally chartered trust bank approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which is responsible for custody of the reserves backing USDC.

Together, the two entities create a structure that separates stablecoin issuance from reserve custody, a model that aligns closely with the guidelines of the GENIUS Act.

The approval also comes as stablecoin regulation continues to advance across major jurisdictions, including the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act in the U.S.

COIN’s stock has fallen nearly 30% this year and is down almost 60% over the past 12 months amid weakness in the cryptocurrency market.

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