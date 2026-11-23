Capricor will face investors on Monday after the FDA rejected its Duchenne therapy, citing concerns about the reliability of its trial data.

Kymera reports results for its eczema pill on Monday, while Invivyd shares interim data on its antibody for COVID-19 prevention.

BioLineRx and Agilent report quarterly results on Monday, followed by Medtronic on Tuesday.

DiaMedica will share early data on Tuesday from 12 participants in its study of DM199 for fetal growth restriction.

After a selloff that sent biotech funds down over 6%, investors are heading into Thanksgiving week with Capricor contesting an FDA rejection, two drugmakers reporting results on Monday and two more awaiting regulatory decisions after the holiday.

Biotech still fared better than the broader market last week. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 6.1%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) lost 6.2%, and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) dropped 6.9%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) slid 8.6%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) sank 10.5%.

Date Company or event What to watch Nov.23 Capricor (CAPR) Discusses the FDA’s rejection of Deramiocel for DMD Nov.23 Kymera (KYMR) Reports Phase 2b results for KT-621, its once-daily eczema pill. Nov.23 Invivyd (IVVD) Reports interim Phase 3 results for Ibramvibart, its antibody for COVID-19 prevention. Nov.23 BioLineRx (BLRX) and Agilent (A) BioLineRx reports Q3 results and Agilent reports Q4 results. Nov.24 DiaMedica (DMAC) Presents early Phase 2 findings on DM199 in fetal growth restriction. Nov.24 Medtronic (MDT) Reports Q2 results. Nov.27 BridgeBio (BBIO) FDA target date for BBP-418 in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9. Nov.28 PolyPid (PYPD) FDA target date for D-Plex 100 to prevent surgical-site infections after colorectal surgery.

Capricor Defends DMD Data After FDA Rejection

Capricor Therapeutics will face investors on Monday with a question at the heart of the FDA’s rejection: How strong is the evidence that Deramiocel helps people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) retain the use of their arms?

The FDA said on Friday that Hope-3, the main trial of Capricor’s cell therapy, missed its original goals. The agency also cited unauthorized changes to the plan for analyzing the results and violations of rules designed to keep treatment assignments secret. The agency said that these problems made the results unreliable.

However, Capricor maintains that Hope-3 and an earlier trial both met their main goals. “We stand behind the rigor of our clinical program and the integrity of our data, and we believe the data support approval,” CEO Linda Marban said on Friday. The company said it would outline its next steps after reviewing the FDA’s letter.

Kymera And Invivyd Report Eczema And COVID Trial Results

Kymera Therapeutics’ once-daily pill, KT-621, showed promise in an early study of 22 people with moderate to severe eczema. After four weeks, eczema severity scores had fallen by an average of 63%. Everyone in the study took the pill. Monday’s Phase 2b results will show how three doses compare with a placebo over 16 weeks.

Invivyd’s Monday update could shape its bid for accelerated FDA approval of Ibramvibart, an antibody designed to prevent symptomatic COVID-19. The interim Phase 3 results will cover safety and how well antibodies in participants’ blood neutralize the virus. Whether fewer people who received ibramvibart developed symptoms is a question for later. The trial is continuing, and the case counts for each group remain under wraps.

Earnings Reports And DiaMedica’s Pregnancy Trial

BioLineRx will report third-quarter (Q3) results on Monday, a week after it said a fourth group of patients had begun taking GLIX1, its experimental treatment for an aggressive brain cancer called high-grade glioma. Additionally, lab equipment maker Agilent Technologies will also report on Monday, with fourth-quarter (Q4) sales guidance of $1.98 billion to $2 billion. Medical device maker Medtronic reports its second-quarter (Q2) results on Tuesday.

On the other hand, DiaMedica Therapeutics will share early results on Tuesday from a Phase 2 study of DM199 in pregnancies where the fetus grows more slowly than expected. In severe cases, doctors may need to deliver the baby before 32 weeks. The update will cover the first 12 participants, each of whom received one of two doses, and will offer an early look at the drug’s safety.

BridgeBio And PolyPid Await FDA Decisions After Thanksgiving

BridgeBio Pharma could secure the first U.S. treatment for a rare form of muscular dystrophy the day after Thanksgiving. The FDA’s target date is Friday or BBP-418, an oral drug for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9. The disease gradually weakens the muscles people rely on to walk and breathe.

In BridgeBio’s Phase 3 trial, a difference in walking ability emerged as early as three months. After a year, patients taking BBP-418 completed a 100-meter test about 31 seconds faster than those taking placebo. “In a progressive muscle disease where time matters, seeing early improvements in ambulation suggests a rapid onset of action of BBP-418,” said Katherine Mathews of the University of Iowa, who presented the findings in March.

Meanwhile, PolyPid’s FDA deadline follows on Saturday. Its treatment, D-Plex 100 releases the antibiotic doxycycline directly at the incision to help prevent infection after colorectal surgery. In a Phase 3 trial, 3.8% of patients who received it alongside standard care developed an infection at the incision, compared with 9.5% of those who received standard care alone. PolyPid and its U.S. partner, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, are preparing for an early 2027 launch if the FDA approves the treatment.

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