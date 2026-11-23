OpenAI’s chief scientist called for industrywide standards to set thresholds for AI development until researchers have better ways to understand and monitor its behavior.

Meta’s Alexandr Wang cautioned that technological progress could outpace humanity's ability to understand or control its consequences.

Last week, California sued OpenAI, alleging that it misled and endangered the public by knowingly developing AI models without necessary safeguards.

Retail sentiment for ANT remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged since its IPO.

OpenAI’s chief scientist has proposed that AI companies agree to limits on developing powerful models until they can better understand and monitor their behavior.

In a new blog post, Jakub Pachocki said developers should use ‘perplexity’ as a common measure of model capability amid growing concern about AI risks. Perplexity measures how well a model predicts the next token on average, with lower scores indicating better predictions, Pachocki said

“I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone,” he wrote.

AI could drive advances in AI training methods as early as 2027, Pachocki said, calling on developers not to cross agreed capability thresholds, based on perplexity and other measurements

Resharing the blog on X, CEO Sam Altman wrote: “We are providing a lot of transparency into our pretraining progress and hope we can agree as a field to common limits. I think that would be very wise and help ensure safety and control.”

The proposal comes a week after California sued the AI lab, alleging that it misled and endangered the public by knowingly developing AI models without necessary safeguards. The state’s attorney general’s suit cited the July Hugging Face attack, among other claims, as the basis.

Meanwhile, investors are closely watching rival Anthropic, which just wrapped up its blockbuster IPO. ANT stock rose 17% in Thursday’s trading but lost steam after that. The stock rose marginally in overnight trading late Thursday amid a relief rally in the broader tech market.

Meta Joins AI Safety Call

Meta Platforms’ Alexandr Wang warned that the arrival of superintelligence could fundamentally reshape humanity, arguing that models have largely overcome the intelligence barrier and calling for safety measures, according to a blog post on X.

He said AI models will eventually automate research into their own development, becoming "clearly superhuman at improving themselves," while accelerating advances in biology, cybersecurity and weapons research.

Wang cautioned that technological progress could outpace humanity's ability to understand or control its consequences. "It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement," he wrote, calling for urgent progress in safety, alignment and security.

Retail View For AI Firms

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ANT remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged since its IPO. The sentiment was ‘bullish’ for OpenAI and ‘bearish’ for META.

“$ANT the Riemann hypothesis cracking machine isn’t going anywhere. Their proprietary tech and know-how is what’s valuable, not hardware. Given that they’re hardware constrained and are still busting centuries old proofs is actually more bullish, their models do most of the lifting,” said a trader.

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