In a post on X, Bill Ackman said that he thinks the central bank is “about to make another mistake on December 9th” if it hikes interest rates under massively tightening financial conditions.

Data from the CME FedWatch tool puts the odds of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December at 93.2%, while the probability of holding rates steady is at 6.8%.

According to Ackman, 3% inflation is a more realistic target.

Economist James E. Thorne backed Ackman’s stance in a post on X.

The Federal Reserve is set to meet in December for its last policy decision of 2026, with markets overwhelmingly expecting a rate hike after policymakers raised concerns about rising inflation.

However, some Wall Street experts, including Pershing Square Inc.’s (PS) Bill Ackman, believe that a hike would be a policy mistake under current circumstances.

Ackman Says Fed’s 2% Inflation Target Is ‘Misguided’

In a post on X, the activist investor said that he thinks the central bank is “about to make another mistake on December 9th” if it hikes interest rates under massively tightening financial conditions.

He noted that the cost of equity capital has increased materially, even as there has been a recent decline in the stock market.

Ackman highlighted the example of SpaceX (SPCX), saying that the investment-grade company had recently raised secured debt financing at an 8.259% interest rate versus significantly below 6% for its unsecured bond offering at the time of its IPO.

He also said that the Fed’s 2% inflation ambition is misguided. “Geopolitical risk and the required investment in global military spending, de-globalization and tariffs, and the massive AI infrastructure and related energy investment are features of the world that did not exist when the 2% target was set.”

As per the hedge fund manager, 3% inflation is a more realistic ambition. “The Fed will put the U.S. and world in recession if it continues to raise rates in a failed attempt to drive inflation to 2%,” he said.

Thorne, Schiff Back Ackman’s Stance

Apart from Ackman, other Wall Street economists have also raised concerns about the Fed potentially increasing its benchmark interest rate.

Economist James E. Thorne backed Ackman’s stance, saying in a post on X that, “Yes, the Fed is about to make another policy mistake.”

Data from the CME FedWatch tool puts the odds of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December at 93.2%, while the probability of holding rates steady is at 6.8%.

Thorne said in a separate post, “Central bankers treat 2% inflation as a scientific constant. It is a policy choice, not a law of economics.”

He argued that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s complaint that inflation has not reached 2% is a goal set by the Fed. In the meantime, services inflation has exceeded that rate 95% of the time over the past 60 years.

“The target is not sacred. Another choice by central bankers not supported by theory or facts,” he added.

Meanwhile, economist Peter Schiff posited that the Fed knows it cannot deliver the rate hikes necessary to return inflation to 2% without creating a financial crisis.

“So the Fed threatens to hike, crashing stocks and commodities, which raises the odds of a recession, giving it an excuse not to hike,” he said.

How Are Markets Reacting?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained more than 1% in the overnight session late Sunday after slumping more than 8.5% last week. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$SPY Lets not forget that every bull cycle has ended when the Fed has started a tightening cycle. And Now the Fed is under Chair Warsh, the most hawkish chair since Volker days. This is not the time to be invested in stocks, I’m speaking from facts.”

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) also edged higher in the overnight session, with sentiment in the ‘extremely bullish’ and ‘neutral’ territories, respectively.

Another user said, “$QQQ The Fed just took margin away. Everyone that was leveraged just got smoked from all sectors. Now the fed can buy cheap gold and force deflation. Dollar got a lot stronger over the past month. Not the bottom but a lot of risk has been priced into the market. Know what you own and don’t over leverage. Governments made a deal after 2008 to never let the market go down again and I don’t think that has changed. This has been the most controlled calculated crash so far. Deflation is a lot scarier than inflation so I doubt that they can push this down for long.”

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.44% amid ‘bullish’ sentiment.

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