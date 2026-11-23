Morningstar says SanDisk has little lasting advantage over competitors and faces unpredictable memory chip prices.

Morningstar says SanDisk lacks pricing power and a lasting advantage in the crowded NAND market.

High manufacturing and research costs, combined with volatile chip prices, could limit SanDisk’s profit.

Analyst Kerwin sees rising supply, Chinese competition, and weaker pricing could hurt performance from 2028 onward.

SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) stock posted its worst weekly performance since July as investors weighed the sustainability of the AI-driven memory boom. Morningstar analyst William Kerwin warned that rising NAND production could trigger a supply glut, potentially pushing prices lower after a 2028 peak and squeezing SanDisk's profit.

SanDisk stock traded over 5% higher overnight Sunday, after a 28% plunge during the trading week.

AI Boom Could Mask SanDisk's Long-Term Weaknesses

Morningstar believes SanDisk operates in a highly competitive memory market where manufacturers have limited ability to influence selling prices. Differences in chip specifications offer little protection, allowing suppliers to quickly match tech advances. Consequently, strong earnings during periods of limited supply can disappear when manufacturers produce more chips than customers need.

The firm does not assign SanDisk an economic moat, arguing that expensive manufacturing requirements and unpredictable industry pricing make consistent long-term returns difficult. It estimates that capital spending consumes approximately 10% of SNDK’s revenue, while research and development expenses account for another 10%.

NAND Pricing Could Peak In 2028

Kerwin expects the memory industry's current expansion to continue over the next year, supported by demand from AI infrastructure, computers, smartphones and cloud services. It estimates NAND price increases in fiscal 2027 to lift SanDisk's revenue by nearly 150%.

The outlook begins to become weak afterward. New factories and production improvements could push industry supply growth beyond 30% annually between 2027 and 2029. Morningstar expects NAND pricing to reach its high point in fiscal 2028 before entering a decline that could extend through 2031.

Research from TrendForce also supports this theory and expects the NAND market to weaken in 2027, with prices falling as production increases.

The analyst also highlights competition from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), whose growing presence could add supply and intensify pricing pressure. Sandisk's relatively limited position in higher-margin enterprise storage products presents another competitive disadvantage.

SanDisk’s $110 Fair Value Estimate Signals Caution

After SanDisk's eight-for-one stock split last week, Morningstar set its fair value at $110 per share. The analyst expects profits and operating margins to decline as memory chip prices fall.

The firm's Very High uncertainty assessment also reflects the possibility of another severe industry contraction. During the 2023 downturn, SanDisk's revenue fell 37%, and gross margin dropped to 7%.

SNDK Stock: Retail View

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’ with a 142% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Pullback of a lifetime. Oversold. Undervalued. Fair value 3X from here.”

Another user said, “I remember when googl# was 90 and I bought that. I’m thinking this is a good entry here.”

SNDK stock has gained 167% year-to-date.

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