Mike McGlone said that stocks, gold, commodities, and Treasury yields are next.

Bloomberg's McGlone said most tokens like Dogecoin will probably drop to roughly zero.

He said that Bitcoin's summer rally gave fake hope that kept the bear market going.

He also sees crude oil falling back toward $40 and copper dropping below $5.

Crypto's slump is just the first sign of a much bigger market bust, says Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone.

In a post on X on Sunday, McGlone said the Bitcoin and crypto bear market that started in October 2025 could show what is coming for most other assets. He named U.S. stocks, gold, metals, commodities, and Treasury yields. "Bear markets can take money from everyone," he wrote. "It's simply overdue reversion."

Source: @mikemcglone11/x

Why BTC Can Fall To $10,000

McGlone stuck to his long-held belief that Bitcoin will fall to $10,000. He called that level a "good gravity-pull pivot." He said an asset with unlimited supply shouldn't be expected to outperform other assets. This isn't a new call. McGlone has said Bitcoin could fall to $10,000 since at least April 2025.

Bitcoin's price rose more than 1% over the past 24 hours, trading at $60,765 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Warns Dogecoin Could Go To Zero

His prediction was harsher for the rest of the market. Most tokens that are tracking nothing, like Dogecoin (DOGE), will probably drop to about zero, McGlone said. He compared crypto to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Dutch tulip mania. From 1634 to 1637, prices of rare tulip bulbs soared and then collapsed from extreme highs.

He also mentioned Strategy (MSTR), the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder. "MSTR is likely to get stopped out," he wrote.

Bitcoin's summer rally is a trap, McGlone said. The coin rose from around $58,000 in June to nearly $86,000 in September. More sharp short-covering rallies like that are likely across markets, he said. He calls them "false hope" that extends the bear market.

Pain Beyond Crypto: Stocks And Commodities Are Next

The pain will extend far beyond crypto, McGlone said. He's looking for a 50% drawdown that likely started at the Oct. 6 high. Now, he expects the S&P 500 Total Return index to end 2026 lower for only the third time since 2009. He said that gold, silver, copper, natural gas and the Nasdaq have made big gains this year and could now unwind.

Other calls he makes include crude oil falling back to $40 and copper dropping below $5. "US housing has peaked along with inflation," he said, adding that "this is a normal cycle of post-inflation deflation."

When Feds Will Step In

"The gift of 2026 for investors" is Treasury yields at near three-decade highs, he said.

McGlone cited one thing that would disprove him. U.S. stocks would need to stay near their highest levels relative to GDP in a century or so. "The trading year of a lifetime is more likely to end like a lion than a lamb," he wrote.

McGlone’s call comes at a time when along with Bitcoin, gold and silver has also been under pressure, with Goldman Sachs seeing the possibility of $80.6 billion sell-off in stocks this week.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<