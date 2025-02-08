BigBear.ai Surges To Over 2-Year High As Traders Eye $10 Target Amid AI Hype

BigBear.ai stock has seen a massive jump this year of nearly 90%, and retail traders are now watching if it can break through resistance before the week ends.

BigBear.ai (BBAI) is drawing significant interest from retail traders, with nearly half of Stocktwits poll respondents expecting the AI stock to reach $10 by Friday’s close.

Despite a 25% mid-day rally on Friday — pushing shares to their highest level in over two years — BigBear.ai remains at $8.51, requiring another 16% gain to hit the widely discussed $10 target.

The stock surged among Stocktwits' top trending tickers amid heightened anticipation.

In an ongoing poll on the platform, 47% of respondents said they believe $BBAI will reach $10 by the end of the week, while another 26% expressed optimism but were not fully confident.

That means nearly three-quarters of traders see further upside as a real possibility.

However, 27% remain skeptical, citing resistance levels and broader market volatility.

Stocktwits Poll Asking Investors If They Expect BigBear.ai's Stock To Hit $10 by Friday as of Feb.7 on 12:00 p.m. | Source: Stocktwits

The surge in bullish sentiment comes as AI stocks continue to command speculative interest.

BigBear.ai, which provides AI-driven decision intelligence solutions, has been a high-momentum trade, with retail investors frequently driving sharp price swings.

The company, which provides AI-driven decision intelligence solutions, has been a high-momentum stock, with retail traders frequently pushing its price swings.

Recent contract wins have fueled the latest rally. The company announced a new agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) shortly after securing another contract with the U.S. Navy. These deals reinforce optimism about continued AI adoption in the defense sector.

Still, traders see $10 as a key psychological resistance level. The stock has previously struggled to break above this price, and sustained buying volume would likely be required for a breakout.

Options trading activity has surged alongside the rally. More than 60,000 call options on BigBear.ai changed hands on Friday—four times the average daily volume, according to TheFly.

BigBear.ai’s stock has now surged nearly 90% year-to-date. Investors will be watching closely when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings on March 6.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Retail Investors Are Overwhelmingly Bullish On CleanSpark After Earnings

Latest Videos