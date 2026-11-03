CEO Kyle Clark said BETA Technologies had delivered its strongest revenue quarter since inception and was “exceeding the targets we set at the beginning of 2026.”

BETA Technologies reported Q3 revenue of $17.7 million, up 98% year-over-year and above analyst estimates of $10.77 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $52 million-$57 million from $42 million-$50 million, while maintaining its adjusted EBITDA loss outlook of $400 million-$445 million.

BETA’s commercial aircraft backlog surpassed $4 billion, representing 1,040 aircraft in firm and option orders supported by financial commitments.

BETA Technologies (BETA) shares traded 10% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and raised its 2026 revenue outlook.

“This was our strongest quarter of revenue since inception, and we’re exceeding the targets we set at the beginning of 2026,” said Kyle Clark, BETA’s founder and CEO.

Revenue Beats Estimates, BETA Raises 2026 Outlook

BETA reported third-quarter revenue of $17.7 million, up 98% year-over-year. The figure topped analyst estimates of $10.77 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

However, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $119.1 million, or $0.51 per share, compared with analyst estimates of a $0.59 loss per share, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss widened to $97.4 million from $67.6 million a year ago, while research and development expenses rose to $90.5 million from $56.4 million.

BETA also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $52 million to $57 million, up from its previous range of $42 million to $50 million. The company maintained its adjusted EBITDA loss outlook of $400 million to $445 million.

The aerospace and defense company ended the quarter with $1.34 billion in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $687.6 million a year earlier. The company attributed the increase to private financings and IPO proceeds.

FAA Authorization, $4B Aircraft Backlog

BETA said its A250 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft received an FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate for market surveys, allowing it to conduct demonstration flights with operators and prospective customers ahead of full type certification.

CEO Clark also said the company had “secured a historic FAA authorization to fly prospective customers aboard our A250 electric VTOL aircraft.” He added that BETA was “carrying that momentum into scaling production as we advance toward commercial certification.”

The company’s commercial aircraft backlog surpassed $4 billion, representing 1,040 aircraft in firm and option orders supported by financial commitments. BETA also said its fleet had flown more than 250,000 nautical miles ahead of schedule and its charging network had expanded to 168 sites.

How Retail Views BETA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BETA remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

BETA shares have dropped over 29% year-to-date.

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