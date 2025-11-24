Weekly volume across Strategy’s suite of offerings, which includes STRFC, STRF, TRF and TRD, hit a new all-time high of $18.9 million.

Strategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor on Monday said it’s "probably nothing", sharing a chart that showed Bitcoin (BTC)-backed loans through its specialized digital structured products hit an all-time high last week.

According to the chart, for the week ending November 21, weekly volume across Strategy’s suite of offerings, which includes STRFC, STRF, TRF, and TRD, hit a new all-time high of $18.9 million. MSTR’s stock gained edged 0.7% higher at market open. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day, amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Source: @saylor/X

This surge comes amid a broader boom in crypto-collateralized lending. According to a November report by Galaxy Digital, crypto-backed loans expanded by $20.46 billion in the third quarter (Q3) 2025 to a record $73.59 billion in outstanding balances, surpassing previous bull-cycle peaks. This marked an increase of 38.5% year-on-year.

