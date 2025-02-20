B2Gold Posts Surprise Loss Amid Rising Costs: Antelope Discovery Boosts Namibia Mine Outlook, Retail Turns Bullish

BTG's Fekola mine production suffered due to delayed access to higher-grade ore and excavator damage, causing the gold output to miss guidance.

B2Gold Posts Surprise Loss Amid Rising Costs: Antelope Discovery Boosts Namibia Mine Outlook, Retail Turns Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) posted a surprise loss in the fourth quarter as its production costs surged due to a fall in output.

The Vancouver, Canada-based mining company missed both earnings and revenue estimates. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, its revenue declined in Q4 and the fiscal year 2024, while rising costs dented its bottom line, resulting in a loss during the quarter.

Wall Street estimates pegged BTG’s revenue for Q4 at $501.82 million, but the company’s sales came in at $499.79 million. On a YoY basis, BTG’s revenue fell 2.4%.

For 2024, BTG’s revenue fell to $1.9 billion from $1.93 billion in 2023.

BTG reported a loss of $0.01 per share during Q4, compared to estimates of an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

BTG reported that its production at the Fekola mine in Mali was hampered by a delay in accessing higher-grade ore. Further aggravating matters was damage to an excavator earlier in the year. The company faced availability issues throughout 2024, resulting in gold production falling below the lower end of its guidance.

BTG produced 392,946 ounces of gold from the Fekola mine, below its guidance of at least 420,000 ounces.

On a positive note for the company and its investors, BTG reported that a preliminary economic assessment of the Antelope mine could extend the life of its Namibia mine by five years.

Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities raised their price target for the BTG stock to $2.85 from $2.75, implying an upside of over 7% from Wednesday’s close, according to The Fly.

That said, BofA cautioned about the possibility of capital expenditure inflation due to the extension of the Namibia mine’s life.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the BTG stock soared, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

A similar surge in message volume levels was also observed.

BTG retail sentiment.jpg BTG sentiment and message volume February 20, 2025, as of 2:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

BTG’s stock price has fallen more than 6% in the past six months. However, its one-year performance is relatively better, with gains of over 5.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Valaris Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail Chatter Rises

Valaris Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail Chatter Rises

Candel Therapeutics Stock Rallies On Canaccord’s Vote Of Confidence In Lead Cancer Drug: Retail Traders Rejoice

Candel Therapeutics Stock Rallies On Canaccord’s Vote Of Confidence In Lead Cancer Drug: Retail Traders Rejoice

Tapestry Stock In Focus After Deal To Sell Stuart Weitzman To Caleres: Retail’s Cautious

Tapestry Stock In Focus After Deal To Sell Stuart Weitzman To Caleres: Retail’s Cautious

Leslie's Stock Slips After Losing Spot In S&P SmallCap 600, Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish

Leslie's Stock Slips After Losing Spot In S&P SmallCap 600, Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish

Recent Stories

Cops crack down on misinformation around Maha Kumbh; many accounts booked for videos, including from Pakistan dmn

Cops crack down on misinformation around Maha Kumbh; many accounts booked for videos, including from Pakistan

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi RBA

Rekha Gupta: Know 10 Interesting Facts about Chief Minister of Delhi

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion ddr

Is Parvesh Verma Delhi's new Deputy CM or just Cabinet Minister? Oath-ceremony sparks confusion (WATCH)

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH) shk

On CCTV, woman drags terrified 8-yr-old boy out of lift, assaults him after he objects to dog's entry (WATCH)

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know gcw

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon
Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Video Icon
'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

'A Dictator Without Elections': Trump Lashes Out at Ukrainian President | WATCH

Video Icon