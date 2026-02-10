The company said it completed negotiations to acquire around $1.87 billion worth of premium digital assets from Crypto Titan for about $1.1 billion.

The portfolio includes mainstream cryptocurrencies, blockchain tokens, stablecoin-backed infrastructure assets, and equity and token positions in several projects.

Autozi’s subsidiary is set to collaborate with Crypto Titan to develop Digital Asset Treasury and a compliant crypto-payment infrastructure.

The company said that by securing the assets at a discounted valuation, it expects to benefit from potential price recovery.

Shares of Autozi Internet Technology (AZI) saw volatile trading in pre-market on Tuesday after the company said that it completed negotiations to acquire around $1.87 billion worth of premium digital assets from Crypto Titan for about $1.1 billion.

AZI shares initially rose more than 33% but wiped out the gains completely to trade 30% lower at the time of writing.

Digital Asset Treasury Collaboration

Alongside the acquisition, Autozi’s subsidiary reached an agreement in principle to collaborate with Crypto Titan on the development of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) and a compliant crypto-payment infrastructure. The partnership aims to address challenges in cross-border payments, which are crucial for Autozi’s global specialized vehicle and aftermarket parts sales network.

The two companies plan to jointly build transparent treasury management systems, deploy custody and risk controls, and expand crypto-payment solutions across sectors such as e-commerce, travel, and retail.

Autozi said the dual strategy of digital asset treasury and crypto payments is expected to enhance asset returns and open new global growth opportunities. The company plans to leverage the partnership to increase technology spending.

AZI operates automotive e-commerce platforms that support the global automotive market with data and information on new-vehicle sales, parts sourcing, and logistics management.

Reverse Share Split Proposal

According to a filing with the SEC on Monday, Autozi held a virtual extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 3, 2026, at which shareholders authorized the board to carry out a share consolidation at a ratio of up to 5,000-to-1, with the exact ratio to be determined within two years.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

One user noted a downtrend from $2.3.

The stock has lost around 45% so far this year.

