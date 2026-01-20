In combination with Telegram’s privacy-centric Cocoon AI, AlpaTON said that this positions it to deliver fully vertically integrated, privacy-preserving AI products to Telegram users.

AlphaTON announced on Tuesday that it is integrating a zero-knowledge blockchain with the TON ecosystem.

The company stated that the combination of Cocoon AI and the Midnight network will allow Telegram users to interact with sophisticated AI agents for a range of tasks.

This includes finance, shopping, and support, while keeping their messages, credentials, and financial data fully confidential.

AlphaTON Capital Corp. (ATON) shares gained more than 33% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a new agreement with the Midnight Foundation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AlphaTON announced on Tuesday that it is integrating a zero-knowledge blockchain with the TON ecosystem.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AlphaTON Capital was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while message volume was at ‘extremely high’ levels.

AlphaTON’s Partnership

AlphaTON stated that as part of this strategic partnership with the Midnight Foundation, the company is bringing the privacy-oriented Midnight network blockchain to Telegram users.

In combination with Telegram’s privacy-centric Cocoon AI, AlpaTON said that this positions it to deliver fully vertically integrated, privacy-preserving AI products to Telegram’s nearly one billion users.

What Does This Mean For Users?

Explaining what this means for end users, AlphaTON stated that this combination of Cocoon AI and the Midnight network will allow Telegram users to interact with sophisticated AI agents for a range of tasks.

This includes finance, shopping, and support, while keeping their messages, credentials, and financial data fully confidential.

The company said that neither Telegram, Cocoon AI, AlphaTON, nor Midnight will receive or access users’ data. The user will own their data across the entire stack and can keep all personal data private while using advanced AI applications.

Retail Optimistic

With the ATON stock soaring pre-market, retail users on Stocktwits were bullish about the company’s prospects.

One user called the partnership news “nuts,” adding that AlphaTON's market capitalization could surge five to ten times from current levels.

Another user appreciated that AlphaTON announced the news after closing a $15 million registered direct offering of ordinary shares last week.

ATON stock is up 25% year-to-date, but down 81% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<