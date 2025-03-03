ATI Reaches Agreement With United Steelworkers On New 6-Year Contract, Stock Gains Afterhours: Retail Remains Bearish

The specialty materials maker said that this tentative agreement, hashed out with the United Steelworkers leadership, will be presented to the union members for ratification.

ATI Reaches Agreement With United Steelworkers On New 6-Year Contract, Stock Gains Afterhours: Retail Remains Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of ATI Inc. (ATI) gained over 1% in after-market trade on Friday after the company announced it had reached a tentative agreement with United Steelworkers on a new six-year contract.

The ATI stock extended its gains of 2.2%, helping it climb back to a two-week high.

The specialty materials maker said that this tentative agreement, hashed out with the United Steelworkers leadership, will be presented to the union members for ratification.

"The efforts of both parties have resulted in a tentative agreement that rewards our hard-working employees and contributes to the long-term viability of ATI," said Kim Fields, President and CEO.

United Steelworkers is a union of over 800,000 members.

ATI reported its fourth-quarter results in February, posting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79, comfortably ahead of analyst expectations of $0.59. Its revenue stood at $1.2 billion, higher than the estimated $1.07 billion.

The Dallas, Texas-based company produces titanium and titanium alloys, nickel-based alloys, and other products used in aerospace, defense, and other industries.

The company guided for an EPS between $2.80 and $3.00, with the consensus being the $2.90 midpoint.

ATI’s Q4 performance resulted in a slew of price target hikes. According to The Fly, analysts noted that the company is demonstrating solid growth and could benefit from commercial aerospace tailwinds in the coming years.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the ATI stock remained in the ‘bearish’ (34/100) territory at the time of writing.

ATI retail sentiment.jpg ATI sentiment and message volume March 2, 2025, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

ATI’s stock has gained over 5.5% year-to-date (YTD), and nearly 16.8% in the past year.

The average price target for the ATI stock is $73.78, according to FinChat data, implying an upside of 27% from Friday’s closing price.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Capri Holdings In Spotlight As Prada Reportedly Nears $1.6B Versace Deal: Retail Chatter Tilts Bullish Ahead Of New Week

Capri Holdings In Spotlight As Prada Reportedly Nears $1.6B Versace Deal: Retail Chatter Tilts Bullish Ahead Of New Week

Retail Traders Give Airtaxi Firm Archer Aviation The Edge Over Rival Joby

Retail Traders Give Airtaxi Firm Archer Aviation The Edge Over Rival Joby

Super Micro Stock In Spotlight As AI Server Maker Announces Major US Manufacturing Footprint Expansion: Retail Stays Upbeat

Super Micro Stock In Spotlight As AI Server Maker Announces Major US Manufacturing Footprint Expansion: Retail Stays Upbeat

Bath & Body Works Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade Citing Innovation, Improving Home Fragrance Market: Retail Stays Bullish

Bath & Body Works Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade Citing Innovation, Improving Home Fragrance Market: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Stories

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips! RBA

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon