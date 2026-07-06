The trial showed that direct-to-device satellite broadband could help during storms, outages and remote-area coverage gaps.

Vodafone Ireland tested AST-powered satellite emergency communications in Europe.

The test also showed that standard smartphones could support voice and data services for frontline responders when mobile networks fail.

AST SpaceMobile is scaling its BlueBird network, with satellites in production through BlueBird 37 and BlueBirds 11-13 targeted for early August launch.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 1% in overnight trading late Sunday after Vodafone Ireland said it successfully tested satellite-enabled emergency communications using AST SpaceMobile’s satellite constellation, marking a first-of-its-kind trial in Europe.

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ASTS stock jumped 19% last week, snapping a four-week losing streak.

AST Tech Supports Emergency Calls

The test, conducted by Vodafone Ireland in partnership with the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, or OGCIO, demonstrated how integrated terrestrial networks and low-Earth-orbit direct-to-device satellite broadband could help maintain communications during storms, power outages and in hard-to-reach areas.

The live trial took place on Clare Island in County Mayo, Ireland, as part of Vodafone and OGCIO’s collaboration on mission-critical communications (MCx). The test was conducted with Satellite Connect Europe, the Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile joint venture, and connected to AST SpaceMobile’s satellite constellation.

Vodafone said that the trial showed how satellite connectivity on a standard smartphone could support voice and data services for frontline responders when traditional coverage is unavailable. The satellite-enabled MCx call was made by Vodafone and OGCIO representatives to David Lund, coordinator of the European Union Critical Communications Service in the U.K. Vodafone said that the test marked a milestone for Ireland and for the evolution of emergency communications across Europe.

Vodafone-AST JV Builds Ground Stations

The Ireland test adds momentum to Satellite Connect Europe, which formally launched in February as a European open-access direct-to-device satellite broadband provider for mobile network operators. The Luxembourg-based company has exclusive European access to AST SpaceMobile’s low-Earth-orbit constellation, which the company says can deliver mobile broadband directly to standard 4G and 5G smartphones without specialized software, device upgrades or updates.

Satellite Connect Europe is also rolling out five Europe-based ground stations, with builds underway in Spain and the U.K. and three more locations being finalized. The company says the structure keeps network operations, data handling and service control within European jurisdiction.

ASTS Satellite Pipeline Hits 37

The Vodafone Ireland trial comes as AST SpaceMobile continues to scale its BlueBird satellite network. Last week, the company said BlueBirds 8, 9 and 10 are in orbit and operational, with BlueBirds 11, 12 and 13 next. AST SpaceMobile also said satellites are now in production through BlueBird 37, up from BlueBird 32 earlier this year.

The next batch, targeted for launch from Cape Canaveral in the first half of August, is expected to feature commercial communications arrays of about 2,400 square feet and deliver nearly double the peak data speeds of the company’s initial Block 1 BlueBird satellites.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of July 5| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS so excited for upcoming week! I await some PRs which will bring us easy to over 100$ This stock is so undervalued right now. Time to bring it to a fair value”

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Another user expects “$90+ on the open tomorrow on its way to ATH!”

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ASTS stock has risen 86% over the past year.

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