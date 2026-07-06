Investors continued to pump money into select companies backed by business developments rather than broad market trends.

Navan shares hit a record high of $25.85 on Thursday after the company launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Johnson & Johnson shares reached a record high of $263.10 as investors rotated into defensive stocks.

CrowdStrike shares hit a record high of $199.53 on Thursday after completing a 4-for-1 stock split.

Navan (NAVN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) stocks climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, stepping away from risk assets and focusing on company-specific developments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Navan and Johnson & Johnson stocks gained over 5% and 3%, respectively, while CrowdStrike finished the session 0.4% higher.

Navan Rallies On New AI Integration Platform

Navan stock stood out in an otherwise subdued trading session on Thursday, climbing to a record high of $25.85 as investors responded to the travel and expense software provider’s new tools designed to integrate its platform with leading AI systems.

The company launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open system that lets businesses connect AI models directly to Navan's travel and expense data. Instead of using traditional dashboards, users can simply ask questions through AI chat tools to access travel and financial information.

The launch represents the first phase of the company's broader "Navan Anywhere" strategy. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

Johnson & Johnson Draws Defensive Buyers

Johnson & Johnson stock also reached an all-time high of $263.10 on Thursday as investors sought defensive stocks amid heightened market caution.

While technology shares faced pressure from profit-taking ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, the healthcare giant attracted buyers as it raised its 2026 financial outlook, and the dividend reassured investors that Johnson & Johnson continued to deliver steady operating performance despite an uncertain economic backdrop.

The company shared encouraging clinical trial results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab), its experimental treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis, at the European Academy of Neurology 2026 Congress. The findings showed the drug continued to help control the disease, strengthening hopes that newer medicines can offset sales losses as older drugs face patent expirations.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan increased his price target on Johnson & Johnson shares to $270 from $266 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of its fiscal second-quarter earnings on July 15.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

CRWD Benefits From Stock Split

CrowdStrike stock reached a record high of $199.53 on Thursday as it attracted strong buying interest after completing its 4-for-1 stock split. The lower post-split share price made the cybersecurity company's stock more accessible to a wider range of investors.

The rally also followed continued investor optimism on the company's expanding recurring revenue base. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, JNJ stock has gained 27%, while CRWD and NAVN stocks have surged 65% and 50%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<