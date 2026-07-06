Bloom Energy trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 112.1, according to Koyfin data.

In comparison, peers GE Vernova and Enphase Energy trade at forward valuation multiples of 60x and 21.4x.

Last week, Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with the global investment firm, increasing the commitment from $ 5 billion to $ 25 billion effective October 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock is extremely bullish, with message volumes in the ‘extremely high’ territory at the time of writing.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) have rallied more than 1,000% in the past year. The stock is now trading at a premium valuation compared to its peers.

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Yet retail investors, as well as Wall Street analysts, see further upside in the company’s share price amid the AI infrastructure boom.

Bloom’s Massive Forward P/E

The San Jose, California-based company trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 112.1, according to Koyfin data. In comparison, GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) and Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) trade at forward valuation multiples of 60x and 21.4x.

This suggests that investors are assigning a significant premium to the company, given its AI-driven growth prospects, especially after its expanded partnership with Brookfield.

Last week, Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with the global investment firm, increasing the commitment from $ 5 billion to $ 25 billion effective October 2025.

The new partnership increases funding fivefold, with the company noting that the additional financing will support the global growth of the fuel cell partnership, while also reflecting surging demand from hyperscalers and AI infrastructure developers for Bloom Energy’s power supply.

Meanwhile, short interest in the stock is also nearing three-year lows.

BE Stock: Retail Investors See More Room To Grow

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock is extremely bullish, with message volumes in the ‘high’ territory at the time of writing. Traders are actively discussing a further upside to Bloom’s stock.

One user predicted the company’s shares would surge to $1,000 by the end of 2027. BE shares last closed at $270.89 on Thursday.

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Another user estimated that the surge to $1,000 would happen as soon as this year.

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A third bullish user said, “Bloom is positioned to scale quickly, with little to no bottlenecks in raw materials that other energy providers may have challenges with. We find ourselves on the precipice of the electricty revolution that requires a paradigm shift in how we source and sustain its flow.”

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BE Stock: Wall Street Stance

Despite a high forward P/E of 112x, Bloom Energy has continued to attract price target hikes from Wall Street analysts amid a broader opportunity in AI infrastructure.

Several brokerages have raised their price targets on the company after Brookfield expanded its partnership. UBS and Evercore ISI lifted their targets to $350, while Clear Street hiked its target to $290. Evercore highlighted Bloom's ability to provide reliable, dispatchable on-site power for the volatile energy demands of AI infrastructure.

According to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target for BE stock is currently $280.93, with 14 ‘Buy’ or higher ratings, 12 ‘Hold’ ratings, and 2 ‘Sell’ ratings.

BE stock has surged 174.49% in 2026.

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