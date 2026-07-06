CEO Andrew Dudum said Hims treats 10,000 to 15,000 patients daily and aims to become the healthcare industry’s “gold standard.”

Dudum downplayed HIMS' stock volatility and emphasized long-term execution.

He argued that many stock moves have “nothing to do with the business,” adding that Hims has grown “numb” to volatility.

The CEO defended Hims’ early public listing as a “boot camp” that created forced rigor and discipline.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) rose 0.3% overnight late Sunday after CEO Andrew Dudum brushed aside the stock’s roller-coaster history and said that the company’s real test lies in patient impact, profitability and long-term healthcare disruption.

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HIMS stock jumped 8% last week even after declining over 2% on Thursday.

HIMS CEO Shrugs Off Stock Swings

Speaking on the Prof G Markets Founder Series podcast, Dudum acknowledged that HIMS has had a bruising and volatile ride in public markets, saying the stock was moving from “70 to 2 to 50 to 10.” “Public markets is brutal,” Dudum said. “You have to have a stomach of steel.”

But the CEO said that many of the stock’s sharp moves are disconnected from the company’s underlying performance. He pointed to rival announcements or industry headlines that can send HIMS sharply lower or higher, saying “many of the reasons that it fluctuates has nothing to do with the business.”

“So I think we’ve gotten numb to the movements,” Dudum said. “Long term, I think, is where everybody’s focused.” He added that “the stock is not the company” and said that Hims’ real measure is its long-term impact on patients and its ability to build a profitable, cash-flow-generating business.

He said that even when the stock “rockets for no reason” or “tanks for some reason,” he keeps the same internal operating cadence — checking product tests, tracking numbers, and asking why metrics are not improving. “The first time you bring it up can’t be the day that the stock goes down 10%,” he said, adding that teams need to be reminded consistently that the ticker will move up and down.

HIMS CEO Calls Public Markets A Boot Camp

Dudum also defended Hims’ early move into public markets, saying that the decision was intentional: “For me, going public was an intentional decision to put our team in boot camp.” The CEO said that public markets forced Hims to build discipline quickly, requiring the company to balance quarterly execution with a long-term vision. Companies, he said, must “deliver growth and efficiency at the same time” and hit the targets they give Wall Street or “lose all trust.” He called the pressure “forced rigor” and “forced discipline,” saying that the experience has prepared Hims to chase a much larger opportunity.

Dudum said Hims treats 10,000 or 15,000 patients a day globally, calling the scale potentially “the largest healthcare system” in terms of daily patient interactions. Despite that, he said Hims remains in the “earliest of innings.” Dudum added: “My vision is nearly everybody you know would be silly not to have a Hims and Hers membership.”

Hims’ Long-Term Target: Healthcare’s ‘Gold Standard’

Looking ahead, Dudum said he hopes Hims becomes “the gold standard” for healthcare over the next decade. He aims to build a system around proactive care, advanced diagnostics, wearables, AI and doctors on demand. The goal, he said, is to create a platform that supports both major clinical needs, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, and confidence-driven categories such as hormonal support, skincare, dermatology and sexual health.

“When you’re disrupting something so big as the healthcare system, everybody in the world is incentivized for you to lose,” he said, pointing to PBMs, insurers, drug companies and regulators.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About HIMS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HIMS was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

HIMS sentiment and message volume as of July 5| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$HIMS MOONSHOT LOADING!! Weekly chart flipping bullish hard after that base — higher lows locked, Fonsie Channels coiling, volume exploding on the green days!! This telehealth beast is waking up!!’

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Another user noted that HIMS technical setup is “improving fast,” saying: “weekly structure is starting to flip bullish. Strong bounce off the lows and the chart is building cleaner higher lows. Multi-month base looks mature, and the expanding green candles suggest momentum is returning as the platform scales.“

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HIMS stock has declined 22% over the past year.

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