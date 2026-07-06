Raymond James lowered the price target on Disney to $111 from $119, although keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

The revised target still indicates an upside potential of about 11.5% from its last close.

Meanwhile, 27 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ to higher recommendation, according to Koyfin data.

Retail investors on Stocktwits are ‘extremely bullish’ on the stock, with some calling it undervalued.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) received a fresh price target cut from Raymond James on Thursday amid rising competition from rival Comcast’s (CMCSA) theme parks.

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Analyst Ric Prentiss of the firm lowered the price target on Disney to $111 from $119, but kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The revised target still indicates an upside potential of about 11.5% from its last close.

Despite the lowered target, retail investors remain ‘extremely bullish’ on the company, according to Stocktwits data.

Wall Street Consensus: Bullish Or Bearish?

While Raymond James lowered DIS’s price target based on its “Walk in the Parks” survey findings and various other channel checks, which indicated there would likely be some impact on very near-term park attendance and softer summer sentiment due to competition from Comcast, Wall Street is largely bullish on Disney’s growth potential.

Last week, JPMorgan raised its price target on DIS shares to $140 from $139 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The analyst also noted that investor sentiment on the stock "remains generally muted" amid concerns around its park attendance and future streaming growth. However, it added that it remains bullish on Disney's price and volume opportunity for experiences and direct-to-consumer channels.

As per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target of $129.67 on DIS shares implies an upside potential of more than 30% on the company’s stock. Meanwhile, 27 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher recommendation.

Analysts overwhelmingly rate Disney a 'Buy' | Source: Koyfin

DIS Stock: Retail’s Bullish Stance

Retail investors are debating whether the company’s shares are deeply undervalued. One bullish user said, “so everywhere can get in before they release their ai advertising agent. Parks and ships undervalued, streaming undervalued.. ill take another block here.”

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Another user responded to a bearish comment about the company’s shares with, “yeah. Im going to buy into overbuilding on pure speculation instead of a solid undervalued tried and true company .. this guy will end up being broke.”

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A third user said, “Their closest conglomerate competitor $CMCSA is throwing themselves off a cliff. Disney about to have free reign on parks and experiences.”

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DIS stock has declined about 11% in 2026.

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