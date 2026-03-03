In a Form 4 filing, the company reported that CEO Anthony Noto had bought 56,000 shares of SoFi Technologies on March 2, 2026.

Noto purchased the shares at a weighted average price of $17.88.

With the latest purchase, Noto now owns 11,675,452 shares of the company, as per the filing.

Last week, CNBC’s Jim Cramer called SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock cheap based on its earnings projections, and gave SOFI shares a ‘Buy,’ rating.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. rose nearly 3% in Monday’s extended trading hours after the company’s CEO, Anthony Noto, purchased shares worth $1 million.

Analysts’ Take

Last week, CNBC’s Jim Cramer called SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock cheap based on its earnings projections and gave SOFI shares a ‘Buy’ rating. Cramer said that following a severe pullback, the company’s stock was a good value at around $18.

“And now, I think it is too cheap to ignore. The business is strong, the forecast is beautiful, and when you look at what's been dragging SoFi stock down, the AI displacement thesis, this stock feels like the proverbial baby, it got thrown out with the bathwater,” Cramer said. SOFI stock has declined more than 26% in the past month.

SoFi Technologies Share Price Movement | Source: Koyfin

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Citizens analyst Devin Ryan upgraded SOFI stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ with a $30 price target, according to TheFly. The firm said it believes the recent risk-off rotation has penalized higher-growth narratives, adding that it believes the company’s selloff is less about near-term macro fear and more about "style factor compression and technicals, creating an opportunity" to own the stock.

Citizen added that SoFi offers "compounding at scale" and "rapidly diversifying revenue" toward fee-based and capital-light streams.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI shares was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user acknowledged the CEO’s purchase, saying they liked the stock too.

SOFI shares have climbed more than 35% in the past year.

