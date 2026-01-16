The stock surged nearly 6% in premarket trading on Friday and would be its third straight day of gains if it holds during market hours.

The SHIELD contract, also known as the "Golden Dome" project, is a push by the Trump Administration to create a shield that will identify incoming projectiles, calculate trajectory and deploy interceptor missiles to destroy them mid-flight.

On Thursday, the Missile Defense Agency made an additional 340 awards under the SHIELD project.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes increased over 600% on Stocktwits, and the stock saw a 53% spike in followers on the platform.

AST SpaceMobile stock is heading to close this week in green, its third straight week of gains, building on its massive surge last year as retail traders and investors call out a “Golden Dome” opportunity.

The stock surged nearly 6% in premarket trading on Friday and would be its third straight day of gains if it holds during market hours. On Thursday, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) made an additional 340 awards under the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD), with multiple awards and a ceiling of $151 billion.

Golden Opportunity?

The SHIELD contract, also known as the “Golden Dome” project, is a push by the Trump Administration to create a shield that will identify incoming projectiles, calculate trajectory, and deploy interceptor missiles to destroy them mid-flight.

Users on X and Stocktwits noted that AST SpaceMobile was an awardee selected by the U.S. defense for the Golden Dome project. According to Satnews, several space, defense and satellite companies were named awardees for the new contract, including AST SpaceMobile, Firefly Aerospace, and Blue Origin.

A user on Stocktwits said that the stock could hit $150 soon. AST SpaceMobile’s shares broke the $100 mark on Thursday and closed at $101.25.

On Tuesday, B. Riley had issued a target of $105, up from $95, and said that there was sufficient time to evaluate potential drivers of additional upside in 2026 as the company launches and integrates more productive Block 2 BlueBird satellites into its direct-to-device constellation.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on AST SpaceMobile was in the ‘bullish’ territory, compared to ‘extremely bullish’ from a week ago, with message volumes ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes increased over 600% on Stocktwits and the stock saw a 53% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile have gained 387% in the last 12 months.

