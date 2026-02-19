The company reported a second unconfirmed partial response in a patient with advanced endometrial cancer being treated at the 220 mg dose level.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) rallied 15% on Wednesday after the company said that it observed tumor shrinkage in a patient enrolled in an early-stage trial of its experimental drug APR-1051.

The company reported a second unconfirmed partial response in a patient with advanced endometrial cancer being treated at the 220 mg dose level. The patient had a tumor shrinkage of 50% and notable decline in the tumor biomarker CA-125, the company said.

The patient experienced only low-grade treatment-emergent adverse effects and continued treatment, Aprea said. The first patient to achieve a partial response at 150 mg dose levels also remains on therapy as the experimental oral therapy is generally well-tolerated, the company added.

Steps Ahead

The company is now eyeing confirmation of the partial response observed in both its patients in subsequent imaging assessments. Further updates from the trial are expected in the second quarter of 2026. The study is aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of APR-1051 in patients with advanced solid tumors and nearly 22 patients have been treated at varying doses of 10mg to 220 mg.

“We believe the magnitude of tumor reduction and the substantial drop in CA-125 in this patient provides further evidence of APR-1051’s biologic activity and potential therapeutic impact,” said Eugene Kennedy, Chief Medical Advisor at Aprea.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around APRE stock increased from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume improved from ‘extremely low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, all the three analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher. The 12-month average price target on the stock is at $5.33, representing a potential upside of about 788% from last day’s closing price.

APRE stock has declined 80% over the past 12 months.

