CVX stock has been in focus ever since U.S.-Israel attacked Iran late last month.

The Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) on Wednesday announced a settlement with Chevron U.S.A. Inc. for violations of the Clean Air Act's Renewable Fuel Standard program.

Under the agreement, Chevron will pay a civil penalty of just over $1 million and has retired credits worth about $3.6 million to remedy its violations, the department said.

In June 2023, Chevron disclosed that, from January 2022 through August 2022, the company invalidly generated over 2.2 million advanced biofuel production credits, known as Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), on renewable diesel that had previously been used for RIN generation and sold to third parties.

“Today’s action demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard program by ensuring that Renewable Identification Numbers generated and traded represent actual renewable fuel gallons produced,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of ENRD.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around CVX trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in CVX have jumped 25% so far in 2026.

Iran War Keeps CVX In Focus

CVX stock has been in focus ever since U.S.-Israel attacked Iran late last month. The oil major has seen an uptick in its stock price due to rising oil supply pressures as the war has led to Iran blocking the critical oil supply route Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, the International Energy Agency announced that all its 32 member countries had unanimously agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to help address disruptions in oil markets caused by the war in the Middle East.

