Navitas Semiconductor launched two new silicon carbide MOSFET technology packages that were “a direct response to the need for more power in less space,” as per the company.

Its latest silicon carbide (SiC) chips leverage the company’s 5th-generation technology to make them faster, more efficient, and reliable.

Shortly after, the company also announced that Tonya Stevens, previously Chief Accounting Officer at Lattice Semiconductor, would join the company as the new CFO from March 30.

Stevens comes with over three decades of experience in global finance and accounting in the semiconductor, technology and manufacturing sectors, the company said.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) garnered retail attention after the company closed nearly 25% higher on Wednesday after it announced two new products designed for AI data centers, and grid and energy infrastructure.

Retail sentiment around NVTS shares jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volumes surged from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

Product Launches

The first new design, called top-side cooled QDPAK, would help keep systems cooler, allow smaller device sizes, and improve performance at high power. The second design, low-profile TO-247-4-LP, would make it easier to fit into power electronics systems, benefitting use cases such as in AI server racks, and would help AI data center power supplies, where form-factor and maximum allowable height are important.

The chips also provide a 35% improvement in energy loss, as per the company.

CFO Appointment

Navitas Semiconductor also announced its new Chief Financial Officer on Wednesday. The company said that Stevens would oversee its financial strategy, investor relations, treasury, and the global finance organization.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail investors cheered the new product launches.

One bullish user touted the company’s developments as a catalyst for the stock potentially being a multi-day runner.

Another bullish user compared the company to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and called Navitas Semiconductor the “next junior that will benefit.”

A third bullish user suggested that the company’s shares could almost double to $20.

Shares of NVTS have gained more than 326% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<