According to a report from The Information, which cited people familiar with the matter, Microsoft’s move is significant because the site is seen as a key measure of AI data center development.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is reportedly considering leasing hundreds of megawatts of data center capacity at the Abilene, Texas site that Oracle Corp. (ORCL) walked away from last week.

Meta Platforms (META) is also reportedly considering leasing the planned expansion site after rival Oracle and OpenAI shelved plans to expand over collapsed negotiations.

