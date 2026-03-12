The company said its pilots will visit its California facility later this year to conduct the testing required to validate the aircraft for commercial service.

Air taxi company Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) said on Wednesday that it has begun testing its first Federal Aviation Administration-conforming aircraft as it seeks to advance in its path to receiving certification for commercial service.

The company said its pilots will visit its California facility later this year to conduct the testing required to validate the aircraft for commercial service following initial testing.

The announcement comes on the heels of the company announcing that it has been cleared by the U.S. government to potentially begin early air taxi operations across the country this year under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program.

