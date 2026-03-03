The MacBook Air range starts at $1,099, while the MacBook Pro begins at $2,199.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched its latest lineup of MacBooks, including the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip, alongside the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max.

The MacBook Air now starts with 512GB of storage and is upgradeable to 4TB, featuring faster SSD speeds and the Apple-designed N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro begin at 1TB and 2TB, respectively, and include similar wireless upgrades along with Thunderbolt 5 and MagSafe charging.

The tech giant has also increased the prices. The MacBook Air range now starts at $1,099, up from $999, while the MacBook Pro begins at $2,199, up from $1,999.

Apple stock traded 0.8% lower on Tuesday morning.

