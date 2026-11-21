President Donald Trump called for Jensen Huang to apologize and return as Nvidia’s CEO despite board resistance.

Trump advocated for a second chance for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following a scandal involving a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia would reinstate Jensen as CEO “if they were smart,” Trump said during a White House press conference.

Trump also threatened heavy taxes on American companies expanding AI data center capacity outside the United States.

President Donald Trump on Friday urged Jensen Huang to apologise and return to lead Nvidia Corp.(NVDA), even as the board of directors explicitly signaled no plans to reinstate the former chief executive.

Speaking during a White House press briefing, Trump praised Huang's past impact on the company and argued that he deserves another opportunity. Trump noted that he still favors Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook as his preferred successor to Huang, while adding that he would like to see Huang get a second chance.

Trump called Huang one of the world’s sharpest minds and credited him with giving the U.S. a decade-long lead over rival companies. He said he would like to see Huang offer a “big apology” and step back into the role. He also added that Nvidia’s board should reinstate Jensen as CEO, “if they were smart.”

“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back,” Trump said Friday at a White House press conference. “He put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies.”

Trump Discusses Nvidia And Chip Exports

According to Trump, Huang’s status came up during his meeting earlier in the week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, where Trump said Xi likewise described Huang as brilliant. Those high-level talks unfolded against the backdrop of disclosures that Huang had a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy tied to a Singapore-based firm that acquired advanced Nvidia chips.

The controversy also exposed visible divisions inside the U.S. government over its China policy Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly faulted the Commerce Department, headed by Secretary Howard Lutnick, for failing to stop advanced chips from reaching China.

Meanwhile, during the same press conference, Trump lauded Lutnick’s role at the center of a scandal involving AI chips smuggled to China.

“I have not lost confidence,” Trump said in response to a question about whether he had lost faith in Lutnick.

Tax Threats On American Firms

Separately on Friday, Trump warned that the U.S. government plans to slap steep taxes on American companies constructing data centers in foreign countries. The legal basis or the degree of taxation to be levied was not discussed.

Trump said U.S. businesses are free to build abroad but cautioned that they would face a massive tax, emphasizing his preference for projects to be built within the U.S.

Although the United States holds the largest concentration of computing power globally, firms are also expanding into regions such as China, parts of Europe and Latin America and India.

Major technology companies, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), have committed hundreds of billions of dollars to expand computing capacity.

Trump singled out Google over data center investments in Finland rather than directing all of that spending to the U.S., even as the company has simultaneously backed major domestic projects.

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