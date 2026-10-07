The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is slated to decide on approving Capricor’s Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy by November 22.

Company CEO Linda Marbán said earlier this month that the company's application with the FDA is in its final review stages.

Despite the rally on Friday, the stock is on track to clock a 17% drop this week.

Earlier this month, Oppenheimer said that it sees the stock moving to $50 per share on FDA approval.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) jumped 5% on Friday, despite broader market weakness, ahead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision on its therapy, Deramiocel, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), expected this weekend.

DMD is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration and weakness that presents predominantly in young boys. The company is seeking approval for deramiocel to preserve upper-limb function in patients older than nine. The FDA is slated to decide on approving Deramiocel by November 22.

Despite the rally on Friday, the stock is on track to clock a 17% drop this week.

Capricor Seeks FDA Approval With Revised Deramiocel Label

Capricor initially sought approval for cardiomyopathy associated with DMD for Deramiocel. The company’s first application was rejected in July 2025, citing a lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness. The company resubmitted the application earlier this year with HOPE-3 trial data, and the agency said it will decide on the application by August 22. However, an advisory committee met at the end of July and voted 9–3 that the evidence did not support effectiveness for cardiomyopathy.

Capricor then submitted additional 24-month clinical data analyses from the HOPE-3 trial and asked FDA to consider a refined label built on the trial’s primary endpoint—preservation of upper-limb function—rather than cardiomyopathy. The agency treated that package as a major amendment and moved the decision to November 22.

Company CEO Linda Marbán said earlier this month that the company's application with the FDA is in its final review stages. The company, in the meantime, is advancing launch preparations while pacing spending to the regulatory timeline, she said.

The management also said that it continues to pursue independent commercialization amid an ongoing arbitration with Nippon Shinyaku’s unit NS Pharma, with whom the company had initially inked a deal for distribution of the drug. Management does not expect the dispute to delay patient access if Deramiocel is approved.

Wall Street Is Divided

Earlier this month, Oppenheimer voiced optimism for approval on or around the November 22 FDA action date. The firm said that it sees the stock moving to $50 per share on FDA approval and creating a "compelling" risk/reward at current share levels.

Oppenheimer has an ‘Outperform’ rating on Capricor with a $54 price target, which implies a potential upside of about 509% from the stock’s last closing price.

H.C. Wainwright, meanwhile, said last month that it expects the FDA to reject the application, noting that it sees only a small chance of approval. The firm has a 'Neutral' rating on the stock.

How Did CAPR Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CAPR stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing, while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for a decision announcement as early as after-hours on Friday, provided the target date falls on the weekend.

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Another user noted that the stock is trading in the green amid a larger drop in the market.

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A third user voiced optimism for an approval.

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CAPR stock has dropped 72% year-to-date.

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