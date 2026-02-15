Zacks rates BMNR a strong buy with 100%+ upside as BlackRock, ARK add shares and Cathie Wood buys the dip.

Analysts projected over 100% upside for BMNR, as analysts rated the crypto equity a “strong buy,” according to Zacks data.

BlackRock increased its stake by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, while ARK Invest added more shares, taking its total holdings to over 9.4 million shares.

The institutional buying came as Ethereum traded nearly 60% below its all-time high.

Wall Street analysts projected more than 100% upside for Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) as BlackRock and ARK Invest raised their holdings in the Ethereum-linked company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Analysts issued an upgrade on Bitmine, citing balance sheet expansion and growing Ethereum exposure as key drivers behind the improved outlook. Analysts at Investing.com predict BMNR to see an implied upside of more than 105% from current levels.

Additionally, analysts at Zacks Investment Research forecast a positive outlook on Bitmine, with the average recommendation falling in the ‘strong buy’ range. The data indicated that 75% of covering analysts rated the stock a strong buy, alongside published price target estimates reflecting positive sentiment.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) was trading at $21.16, up by 1% on Sunday. BMNR closed at $20.96 with an upside of over 6% on Friday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BMNR remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter decreasing from ‘low’ to ‘extremely low’ levels over the past day.

BlackRock Expands Stakes In BMNR

The analyst upgrade comes amid fresh institutional buying in the fourth quarter of 2025. Regulatory filings released Thursday showed that BlackRock increased its exposure to BMNR.

BlackRock raised its stake by 165.6% during the quarter, adding 5,642,590 shares. The asset manager held 9,049,912 shares valued at $245,705,112 as of late December 2025, according to its Form 13F filed on Thursday.

ARK Invest Adds BMNR

ARK Invest also increased its exposure, purchasing 212,314 Bitmine shares across three ETFs on Thursday in a $4.2 million transaction. The firm now holds 9,457,330 shares, as shown in regulatory data. In an ARK Invest video on Saturday, Cathie Wood said she remained bullish and was “buying the dip.” Institutional investors owned 31.78% of Bitmine’s outstanding shares, with BlackRock and ARK among the top holders.

Ethereum Down 60% From Peak

The increased investments came as Ethereum had fallen about 60% from its recent peak in August 2025, when the token reached a high of approximately $4,945.60 on August 24, 2025. As of writing, Ethereum (ETH) traded at around $2,087.46, up by 0.7% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Read also: Solana Co-Founder Revives McAfee’s ‘No Bubble’ Bitcoin Call, Points To NVIDIA’s H200 GPU

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<