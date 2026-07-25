Baird doubled its price target on AMD stock to $1,250, while UBS, Bank of America, Roth Capital and Jefferies also lifted their targets.

CEO Lisa Su projected the computing market could reach $2 trillion by 2030 and said AI demand is not slowing down.

Analysts were bullish on Helios, expanding AI partnerships and AMD's evolution into a full-stack AI infrastructure provider.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved over the past day, though some investors questioned if the AI growth story is already priced in.

AMD (AMD) shares slipped in midday trade on Friday even as Wall Street piled on price target hikes following the company's Advancing AI 2026 conference, where CEO Lisa Su laid out one of the most aggressive growth forecasts in the chip industry's recent history.

AMD’s stock fell as much as 1.3% amid broader weakness in the technology sector. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, fell by about 0.13%.

At Thursday's keynote, Su projected the total computing market would grow to $2 trillion by 2030, up from an estimated $365 billion in 2025, with AI accelerators alone accounting for $1.4 trillion of that figure and CPUs contributing another $220 billion. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, she said that AI demand is not slowing down “at all.”

Analysts were broadly more optimistic about AMD's positioning in AI, as per TheFly. They pointed to the company’s Helios rack-scale platform, improving data center roadmap, and growing ecosystem of customers as reasons why. Retail investors, however, remained divided, with some questioning the company's valuation and AI spending expectations.

Baird Doubles AMD’s Price Target

Among the price target hikes on Friday, Baird was the most bullish, doubling its outlook on AMD stock to $1,250 from $625 and keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

UBS lifted its target to $730 from $700, pointing to stronger server CPU growth, improved supply visibility, and expanding data center GPU opportunities that could support substantially higher EPS by 2028.

Meanwhile, BofA raised its target to $620 from $560, stating that AMD has completed its shift from a merchant GPU vendor to a full-stack, rack-scale accelerator systems supplier. Roth Capital similarly raised its target to $650 from $500, citing the technical advantages of Helios and AMD's combined Instinct, Venice, and networking lineup.

Jefferies also raised its target to $640 from $515, saying the event reinforced AMD's server-market leadership and that both Anthropic and OpenAI described a fast ramp-up of Helios.

Retail Investors Debate AI Valuation

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AMD stock moved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, with chatter rising to ‘high’ from ’normal’ levels.

While some investors welcomed the series of analyst price target increases as validation of the company's strategy, others had concerns that the broader AI trade may be losing momentum despite a steady stream of positive news.

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On Friday, AMD stock was trading around 7% below its recent record high of over $584. The shares have gained nearly 150% this year and around 240% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's First X Post Backs Open-Weight AI Alongside Meta, Microsoft, Palantir

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