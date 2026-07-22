Anthropic will purchase AMD hardware directly while also accessing additional capacity through cloud providers and neoclouds.

AMD announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic that includes a future equity investment of up to $5 billion.

The companies plan to deploy up to 2 GW of AI compute powered by AMD's Helios rack-scale systems beginning in 2027.

AMD and Anthropic will also collaborate on software engineering, with Claude models helping optimize AMD's development workflows.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares rose in morning trade on Wednesday after the chipmaker unveiled a sweeping artificial intelligence partnership with Amazon (AMZN)-backed Anthropic that includes a planned strategic equity investment of up to $5 billion and one of the industry's largest GPU deployment agreements to date.

AMD stated it will commit up to $5 billion in strategic equity investment in Anthropic while the companies work together to deploy up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of AI computing capacity powered by AMD's next-generation Helios rack-scale systems. The first gigawatt is expected to begin rolling out in the first half of 2027.

AMD’s stock was down rose around 1.5% at market open, after clocking a gain of over 8% in the previous session. The shares were also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the chip stock rose to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Platform data showed an over 40% jump in message volume in the last 24 hours.

AMD stock retail sentiment on July 22 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Anthropic on Stocktwits continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory.

AMD Deepens AI Push With Anthropic

AMD and Anthropic also announced a multi-year engineering collaboration aimed at improving AI software development.

Anthropic's Claude models will be integrated across AMD's engineering and product teams to help accelerate software optimization, while AMD's Helios platform will become one of the key compute environments supporting Anthropic's future AI models.

"Access to compute is central to keeping Claude at the frontier and meeting demand from our customers," said Tom Brown, Anthropic's co-founder and chief compute officer.

AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said the partnership would help "establish Helios as a major platform for the next generation of AI infrastructure."

Anthropic Continues Diversifying Its AI Compute Stack

The agreement also reflects Anthropic's strategy of sourcing computing capacity from multiple hardware providers rather than relying on a single chip supplier.

The announcement adds to a series of large-scale infrastructure partnerships announced by Anthropic this year. Earlier in 2026, the company expanded its compute agreements with Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPCX), which has recently begun commercializing excess data-center capacity.



AMD stock performance over the past year. | Source: Koyfin

AMD’s stock has gained more than 150% this year, and surged nearly 250% in the last 12 months.

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