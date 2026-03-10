According to a report from CNBC, Amazon’s senior vice president of eCommerce Foundation, Dave Treadwell, plans to address recent outage issues at a retail technology meeting.

According to a report from CNBC, Amazon’s senior vice president of eCommerce Foundation, Dave Treadwell, told employees that the company’s “This Week in Stores Tech,” or TWiST, meeting would involve a “deep dive” on some of the issues.

Treadwell reportedly said in a note to employees that the site’s availability and related infrastructure “has not been good recently,” and the meeting would focus on these issues, in light of the severity of the incidents.

As per the report, the meeting will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

