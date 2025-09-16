The 4.30% rally in GOOG stock on Monday took the Sundar Pichai-led company’s market capitalization past the $3 trillion mark for the first time.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL), the newest member of the $3 trillion club, is set for more gains on Tuesday. The Google-parent’s stock climbed nearly a percent in the early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Retail sentiment toward the GOOG sentiment remained ‘bearish’ (40/100), although the message volume increased to ‘high’ levels. Retailers held a ‘neutral’ disposition (45/100) toward the Class A stock, with the message volume picking up to ‘high’ levels.

GOOG sentiment and message volume as of 5:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 16 | source: Stocktwits

The 4.30% rally in GOOG stock on Monday took the Sundar Pichai-led company’s market capitalization past the $3 trillion mark for the first time. It is now the fourth most valued company after Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple.

Alphabet’s stock is also now the best-performing “Magnificent Seven” — a group of mega-cap companies this year.

The buoyancy toward the company reflects investor confidence in its ability to lead in artificial intelligence (AI). The recent uptrend in the stock began after an antitrust ruling that allowed the company to keep its Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system, removing an overhang on the stock. The ruling also allowed the company to have search partnerships with companies such as Apple.

Most recently, Alphabet announced a five billion-pound ($6.78 billion) investment in the U.K. over the next two years, with AI, energy capacity, workforce training, R&D and related engineering identified as focus areas, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The announcement was made in connection with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K. The investment will likely generate more than 8,000 jobs annually in the U.K.

Alphabet stock has rallied 33.35% for the year-to-date period.

