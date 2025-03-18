Alibaba’s AI Drive Fuels Retail Chatter Surge As Stock Hits 3-Year High Amid Broader Chinese Rally

Several Stocktwits users see more upside for Alibaba, with one predicting a long-term price target of $200 or more. Another said Chinese stocks were now "easier money" amid President Trump's trade war.

Alibaba’s AI Drive Fuels Retail Chatter Surge As Stock Hits 3-Year High Amid Broader Chinese Rally
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (BABA) rose 4.6% to a more than three-year high of $147.57 on Monday on growing optimism over its artificial intelligence initiatives, boosting interest from retail investors.

BABA’s Hong Kong shares (9988) were up more than 5% in late afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Alibaba is in a leading position in AI, thanks to strategic initiatives by its founder Jack Ma over the last two years, and intends to push harder this year, according to a report in the Financial Times. 

CEO Eddie Wu has reportedly instructed staff to adopt AI across functions and told all units that their 2025 performance will be evaluated by how they leverage AI to spur growth, FT reported, quoting people with knowledge of the discussions.

Monday’s gains closely tracked those in rival tech company Baidu Inc (BIDU), which rose 9%, and Chinese Internet stocks more broadly. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), which tracks the latter, was up 4.11% to an over five-month high.

Shares of Chinese companies were partly supported by a new round of stimulus measures aimed at boosting private spending by Beijing. On Monday, Alibaba also announced new functionality and benefits for the U.S. users of its B2C e-commerce site AliExpress.

Alibaba shares have been on a tear lately, with the stock gaining three quarters in value year to date. 

Last month's strong earnings report, the company's rapid development of artificial intelligence, and a perceived revival of the relationship between founder Jack Ma and Chinese President Xi Jinping are boosting confidence in the stock.

On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment for BABA ended on a 'bearish' note. It has changed little from a month back, although interest has increased significantly.

Retail chatter about the company rose 631% in the last 24 hours and 168% in the past week.

Several Stocktwits users see more upside for Alibaba, with one predicting a long-term price target of $200 or more. Another said Chinese stocks were now "easier money" amid President Trump's trade war.

Over 90% of analysts covering the stock have a ‘buy’ or higher rating on the stock, with an average price target of $161.74, according to Koyfin data.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CISO Launches AI-Powered Cloud Security Solution For Enterprises, But Stock Craters: Retail Dismisses The Drop

CISO Launches AI-Powered Cloud Security Solution For Enterprises, But Stock Craters: Retail Dismisses The Drop

Arista Networks Stock Downgraded On Margin Pressures, But Shares Rise — Retail Sentiment Turns Sour

Arista Networks Stock Downgraded On Margin Pressures, But Shares Rise — Retail Sentiment Turns Sour

Wells Fargo Stock In Focus As Regulator Lifts 2021 Mortgage Lending Consent Order, Retail Turns Bullish

Wells Fargo Stock In Focus As Regulator Lifts 2021 Mortgage Lending Consent Order, Retail Turns Bullish

Bitdeer Stock Declines On Price-Target Cut At Rosenblatt As Bitcoin Prices Fall: Retail's Bearish

Bitdeer Stock Declines On Price-Target Cut At Rosenblatt As Bitcoin Prices Fall: Retail's Bearish

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade Citing Long-Term Demand Trends, But Retail’s Downbeat

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade Citing Long-Term Demand Trends, But Retail’s Downbeat

Recent Stories

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress NTI

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010 HRD

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010

Control your mind: 5 proven strategies to discipline your brain MEG

Control your mind: 6 proven strategies to discipline your brain

BREAKING: PM Modi's letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India" shk

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders iwh

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs: Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders

Recent Videos

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon
Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Video Icon
'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon