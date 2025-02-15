Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up

According to Koyfin data, the aircraft leasing company reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the Street estimate of $0.75 per share.

Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

Air Lease (AL) stock rose 5.7% on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates.

According to Koyfin data, the aircraft leasing company reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the Street estimate of $0.75 per share.

Its quarterly revenue of $712.9 million was also higher than analysts’ estimate of $703.22 million.

Its rental revenues for the reported quarter fell by about 1% to $639 million due to fewer aircraft returns.

Air Lease said its aircraft sales, trading, and other revenues for the fourth quarter rose by 2%, to $74 million.

The company recorded $65 million in gains from selling 14 aircraft during the fourth quarter, compared to $54 million in gains from eight aircraft in the year-ago quarter.

“Looking forward, we expect lease rates and aircraft valuations to rise, supporting the value of our business,” the company said.

The Los Angeles-based company took delivery of 18 aircraft from its order book, representing about $1.3 billion in aircraft investments. It ended 2024 with 489 aircraft in its owned fleet and over $32 billion in total assets.

At the end of the quarter, Air Lease had $29.5 billion in committed minimum future rental payments. This includes $18.3 billion for contracted rental payments on aircraft in its fleet and $11.2 billion for rental payments on aircraft scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2029.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits jumped to ‘high’ from ‘extremely low.’

Over the past year, Air Lease stock has gained nearly 17%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Mind Medicine Getting An 'RFK Bump'? Retail Gets More Bullish As Stock Heads For Best Day In Over 10 Months

Mind Medicine Getting An 'RFK Bump'? Retail Gets More Bullish As Stock Heads For Best Day In Over 10 Months

Recent Stories

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Mind Medicine Getting An 'RFK Bump'? Retail Gets More Bullish As Stock Heads For Best Day In Over 10 Months

Mind Medicine Getting An 'RFK Bump'? Retail Gets More Bullish As Stock Heads For Best Day In Over 10 Months

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon