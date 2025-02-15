Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up

According to Koyfin data, the aircraft leasing company reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the Street estimate of $0.75 per share.

Air Lease (AL) stock rose 5.7% on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Its quarterly revenue of $712.9 million was also higher than analysts’ estimate of $703.22 million.

Its rental revenues for the reported quarter fell by about 1% to $639 million due to fewer aircraft returns.

Air Lease said its aircraft sales, trading, and other revenues for the fourth quarter rose by 2%, to $74 million.

The company recorded $65 million in gains from selling 14 aircraft during the fourth quarter, compared to $54 million in gains from eight aircraft in the year-ago quarter.

“Looking forward, we expect lease rates and aircraft valuations to rise, supporting the value of our business,” the company said.

The Los Angeles-based company took delivery of 18 aircraft from its order book, representing about $1.3 billion in aircraft investments. It ended 2024 with 489 aircraft in its owned fleet and over $32 billion in total assets.

At the end of the quarter, Air Lease had $29.5 billion in committed minimum future rental payments. This includes $18.3 billion for contracted rental payments on aircraft in its fleet and $11.2 billion for rental payments on aircraft scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2029.

Over the past year, Air Lease stock has gained nearly 17%.

