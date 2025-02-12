Ailing BuzzFeed Stock Gets Going As Company Launches AI-Driven Social Media Platform: Retail Stays Enthusiastic

The company said the platform is designed to “counter tech platforms’ unchecked influence over the internet.

Ailing BuzzFeed Stock Gets Going As Company Launches AI-Driven Social Media Platform: Retail Stays Enthusiastic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Internet media company BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) announced Tuesday that it is foraying into social media with a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform.

The company said the platform is designed to “counter tech platforms’ unchecked influence over an internet increasingly fueled by misinformation, addiction, and negativity.”

The new platform aims at fostering human creativity and reinventing how content is created and shared, it added.

BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said the company is building an alternative to the existing digital world dominated by content that thrives on “stakes, novelty, anger, retention and fear.”

The new platform will combine the best of BuzzFeed’s recent innovations, focusing on “interactive storytelling, new content formats, and cutting-edge AI tools to power self-expression, connection, and creative exploration.”

The company also invited creators, media partners, and industry leaders who wished to collaborate to contact it. 

The proposed expansion into social media comes amid the company’s effort to shed unviable businesses. In December, the company sold “First We Feast” to an affiliate of Soros Funds for $82.5 million. 

BuzzFeed said the sale and continued reduction of convertible debt played a key role in its transformation into a media company to fully benefit from the ongoing AI revolution.

bzfd-sentiment.png BZFD sentiment and message volume February 11, as of 2:46 pm | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward BuzzFeed stock remained ‘bullish’ (59/100), but message volume was at ‘low’ levels.

BuzzFeed went public in December 2021 through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deal, and since its listing, the stock has slumped 93%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

JD Stock In Focus On Potential Plan To Enter Food Delivery Business: Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

JD Stock In Focus On Potential Plan To Enter Food Delivery Business: Retail's Cautiously Optimistic

Levi Strauss Stock In Focus After C-Level Appointments: Retail’s Bullish

Levi Strauss Stock In Focus After C-Level Appointments: Retail’s Bullish

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

Ford Stock Eyes Another Day In The Red: Retail Stays Bullish, CEO Calls Out Trump Tariff 'Chaos'

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

US Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics Expected To Benefit As Trump Formalizes Tariffs, Says Morgan Stanley: Retail Sentiment Soars

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

BNB Defies Crypto Market Decline Amid Binance-SEC Legal Time-Out But Retail Still Turns Bearish

Recent Stories

Afghanistan AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture snt

Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar ruled out of Champions Trophy and IPL 2025 due to L4 vertebra fracture

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type MEG

Skin Care guide: 3 Ways to Understand Your Skin Type

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12 ATG

Gold Price RISES on Hug day: Check 24k gold rates on February 12

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency MEG

Don't Ignore These 7 Warning Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

Valentines Day 2025 8 actresses who married foreigners ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 8 actresses who married foreigners

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon