The stock has been forming higher lows across recent sessions and continues to trade above its key exponential moving averages, indicating sustained strength.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone may present a short-term accumulation opportunity near the ₹1,395–₹1,400 range.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal, the ₹1,375 zone acts as a key support, and he expects near-term upside levels of ₹1,450–₹1,460 if support holds.

At the time of writing, shares of Adani Ports were trading at ₹1,429.9, up 2.6% on the day.

Pal said that Adani Ports has been trading with a firm tone above its 14-day exponential moving average, indicating strength on the charts.

He noted the stock has maintained higher lows over the past three sessions, moving from ₹1,336.40 on June 23 to ₹1,386.20 and ₹1,385.50 in subsequent days.

As of June 26, it traded around ₹1,405 intraday after dipping to ₹1,395.

From a longer perspective, Pal pointed out the stock’s resilience above its 55-day and 200-day EMAs, aligning with a broader bullish setup.

He said the momentum in port-related names has improved with a slight easing in geopolitical tension.

On the fundamentals, Pal said that the company has a market cap of ₹2.3–₹2.5 lakh crore.

He also pointed out the company's growing presence in warehousing and logistics, steady earnings growth, and healthy return ratios of 15%–17%.

Meanwhile, promoter holding stands close to 62%.

While debt remains on the higher side given ongoing capex, Pal stated that the company’s strategic infrastructure base and diversified operations offer resilience.

He also suggested monitoring global trade scenarios and policy movements, which may influence market sentiment.

According to Pal the ₹1,375 support level from Adani Ports indicates that investors could consider purchasing during a drop to ₹1,395–₹1,400 to pursue short-term positions targeting ₹1,450–₹1,460.

Last week, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said that its unit Adani Logistics exited its joint venture in Veracity Supply Chain by divesting a 49% stake to Riddhi Infocom Solutions LLP.

Adani Logistics will retain a 1% holding in Veracity.

The divestment, formalized through a Joint Venture Termination Agreement, was completed for a consideration of ₹4.9 lakh.

The stock has risen 17.3% so far in 2025.

