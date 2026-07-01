The size of the offering was increased to $800 million from the previously announced offering of $600 million in ADSs.

As a part of the offering, the company has granted underwriters an option to buy an additional 960,000 ADSs.

Abivax believes that the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash reserves, will allow it to finance its operations into the second quarter of 2029.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for its commercialization efforts of the company’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in the U.S.

Abivax (ABVX) on Wednesday announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6.4 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an offering price of $125 apiece.

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The size of the offering was increased to $800 million from the previously announced $600 million, Abivax said.

At the time of writing, ABVX stock was up 2% on Wednesday.

Terms Of The Offering

The company said that the offering price of $125 per ADS equals the volume-weighted average price of the ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris over the last three trading sessions before the pricing of the offering, i.e., June 26 to June 30, 2026, plus a premium of 2.39%. The premium was determined by the company’s chief executive officer.

The offering is expected to conclude on July 6, 2026, the firm noted.

As a part of the offering, the company has granted underwriters an option to buy an additional 960,000 ADSs, representing about 15% of the offering size, on or before July 6.

ABVX To Extend Cash Runway to Q2 2029

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $800 million, before underwriting commissions and other offering expenses. Per the offering, if the company issues additional ADSs, the gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $920 million.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for its commercialization efforts for the company’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in the U.S., for clinical research and development expenses related to ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and for other general administrative purposes.

Abivax said that as of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of about €491.6 million (about $560.13 million), providing a cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2027.

The firm now believes the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash reserves, will allow it to finance its operations heading into the second quarter of 2029.

The 6.4 million ADS will dilute about 8% of the company's share capital, and if the underwriters’ option is exercised, it will result in 9.2% dilution on a non-dilutive basis, the firm stated.

What Retail Thinks Of ABVX

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes over the past 24 hours.

ABVX stock has risen over 1% so far this year.

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